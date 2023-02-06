Winnie Harlow scaled new heights as she posed on a cliffside this week in a new Sinful Colors nail polish promo.

The model looked stunning, wearing a teal-colored unitard with a contrasting white leather body harness as she held onto a rope and dangled dangerously on the cliff side.

She accessorized her sporty look with matching slouchy teal socks, black sneakers, and silver hoop earrings.

Her makeup was glamorous despite her rocky surroundings, and she wore her signature feline eyeliner as she gazed straight into the camera.

Winnie wore extra long hair extensions, her dark hair pulled back into a ponytail, and seemed to be blowing in the “breeze.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, the second photo in the carousel revealed that Winnie wasn’t actually scaling a cliff, but posing on an artificial rock set up in a studio.

Winnie Harlow gets her claws out for Sinful Colors

You would be fooled into thinking Winnie’s latest advert was for workout gear or something similarly adventurous. However, the sporty campaign promoted Sinful Colors’ new nail polish collection.

Looking closely at the images, Winnie appears to have mint green nails in one shot and is sporting perfect red talons in another.

She shared the photos with her 10.2 million followers and wrote, “New year – new claws 💅🏽💅🏽🔥 @SinfulColors_Official ‘s Power Paint collection comes in 15 bold colors so there’s a shade to match any mood I’m in this year. My tip – use the strengthening top coat so your nails stay strong and protected and the mani lasts longer💪 Make sure to grab yours at @target!”

Winnie Harlow launches new lip balm shades with Cay Skin

Winnie launched her brand of sun care products in March 2022 after struggling to find SPF products that didn’t leave a white cast on her skin.

Cay Skin now offers a full range of face and body care packed with protecting SPF.

Recently, Cay skin launched two new colors in their Isle Lip Balm with SPF30. Bad Gyal Berry and Irie Rose complete the lip care trio and the original clear balm.

Winnie took to Instagram last week to excitedly announce her latest launch. She explained in a caption, “They all have the same delicious vanilla brown sugar flavor that you know and love in the OG Clear shade and are packed with 💦JUICY💦 ingredients like: Sea Moss, Aloe and Vitamin E to soothe, strengthen and soften your lips💋 Now you never have to skip SPF protection no matter what mood you’re in.”

The Kissable Lips Trio containing all three shades is currently on sale at CaySkin.com for just $34.