Winnie Harlow looked stunning in a tiny black bikini for a photoshoot.

The model showed her toned arms, legs, and small waist as she went outdoors for the series of photos.

She had her hair styled straight and had her hands by her sides as she looked into the camera.

Winnie went with long pointy nails in different colors and accessorized the look with bracelets in one hand and a stylish necklace.

She completed the look by wearing ankle-strapped, open-toe heels for the photos taken in a garden.

The model and entrepreneur shared the series of snaps with her 10.2 million Instagram followers, adding in the caption, “Digital boys🌱🎞️.”

In the Instagram carousel, taken in London, England, she struck several poses, including a close-up of her face.

Winnie Harlow stars in her first Maybelline commercial

Winnie jumps off a plane to catch Maybelline’s Sky High Mascara in a stunning promo, which is her first.

She shared the video on her IG and couldn’t contain her excitement, writing in the caption, “Real tears 🥹🥰🙏🏽 my first ever @maybelline commercial for #Maybelline’s ICONIC #skyhighmascara that gives you limitless lash altitude with a flex tower brush!” she wrote, continuing:

“I can’t believe this is real!!! Thank you to everyone who was apart of this incredible day!”

She added that the shoot took 13 hours and had to learn how to “skydive” in one day.

The beauty wrote that the energy on the commercial’s set was beautiful and thanked the team for collaborating with her on the feature.

Winnie Harlow promotes Cay Skin’s Kissable Lips Trio

Winnie posed in a series of photos holding the Kissable Lips Trio just after Valentine’s Day.

In the caption, she gives a sales pitch for the lipstick, writing, “Clear will always be my OG but Irie Rose & Bad Gyal Berry have been my go tos lately!”

In the second snap, she posed with a smile after applying the Bad Gyal Berry color to her lips.

Next, the beauty showcased the different colors in the Instagram carousel and shared a photo of her hand for a clear view of the products.

The Kissable Lip Trio currently retails at $34 on the website.

Winnie created Cay Skin after suffering from sunburn due to the lack of sunscreen products for her skin tone.

The entrepreneur said she creates products for sun protection that won’t leave white casts on the skin and don’t contain pore-clogging ingredients.

According to the website, Cay Skin is vegan, cruelty-free, silicone-free, and dermatologist tested.