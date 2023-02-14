Winnie Harlow looked gorgeous as she revealed how she’d be perfecting her pout this Valentine’s Day.

The model and entrepreneur wore a ruched satin slip dress with a swirling light blue and orange print as she posed on a private jet and showed her long legs with a thigh-high split.

The 28-year-old accessorized her look with a chunky gold chain link necklace and sunburst statement earrings.

She wore gold sandals with chainlink straps and carried a matching gold handbag to complete her glamorous outfit.

Winnie’s hair and makeup were flawless as usual, with her long, highlighted hair swept over and worn in effortless waves.

Winnie posed on the plane with her Cay Skin lip balm in shade Irie Rose and told her 10.2 million followers it’s what she uses to achieve her perfect pout.

Winnie shared the photos on social media and wrote in the caption, “@cayskin dripped from bottom to top, In & out ur city like the burger shop ✈️🌺 Make sure you shop @cayskin lip balms in all shades (Irie Rose, Bad Gyal Berry & Clear) for kissable lips this Valentine’s Day 💋💋💋.”

Winnie’s glamorous trip was to attend the 57th Super Bowl in Arizona.

Winnie Harlow roots for Rihanna at the Super Bowl

Once she touched down in Arizona, she covered her silky dress with an oversized football shirt and a pair of crystallized Chanel sneakers as she posed in the stands with friends, including Teyana Taylor.

It was clear Winnie cared more about Rihanna’s halftime performance than the actual game as she shared her snaps and wrote, “Super Bowl at the Rih concert 🔥.”

Winnie Harlow stars in her first Maybelline commercial

Winnie Harlow’s modeling career continues to go from strength to strength, with the Canadian beauty revealing her first commercial with Maybelline New York this week.

She excitedly shared the ad on social media, which shows her skydiving over Manhattan as she promotes Maybelline’s Sky High mascara that was popular with Gen Z audiences on TikTok.

With Maybelline being one of the biggest cosmetics brands in the world, it’s no wonder Winnie was overwhelmed about starring in their latest tv campaign.

She shared the video and wrote a heartfelt caption expressing her joy at landing the job. She wrote, “Real tears 🥹🥰🙏🏽 my first ever @maybelline commercial for #Maybelline’s ICONIC #skyhighmascara that gives you limitless lash altitude with a flex tower brush! I can’t believe this is real!!! […] Too surreal, dream come true.. maybe she’s born with it, #maybeitsmaybelline.”

Winnie also revealed the crew had been on set for 13 hours, and she had learned to ‘sky dive’ in one day. You would never know, she nailed it in the ad!