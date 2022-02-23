Winnie Harlow poses in a string bikini for incredible vacation photos

Winnie Harlow showed off her toned physique with a series of stunning Instagram pics while on vacation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-media

Winnie Harlow showed off her toned physique recently and had fans wanting more.

The 27-year-old model, who got her start after being a contestant on cycle 21 of the reality show America’s Next Top Model, gave followers an eye-full when she posted some sizzling snaps to her Instagram page while on vacation.

Posing in a tiny string bikini, complete with a thong-style back, Winnie looked super fit and toned as she struck multiple poses on a deck by the ocean.

Fans were there for the new photos as many commented things like, “perfection 😍,” “It’s a feeling 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” and “This is such a vibe. Shine!😍.”

Winnie rocketed to fame despite being eliminated on ANTM

Winnie, who has a rare condition called vitiligo which causes a loss of pigment in cells and often leaves its subject with multi-shades of skin tone, was eliminated early on during her stint on the Tyra Banks-run reality show after Tyra invited her to compete when she came across Winnie’s Instagram site.

Despite getting voted out in the first two weeks of filming, Winnie successfully found her footing in the modeling world, joining the minimal ranks of other ANTM models who managed to solidify a career.

In an interview with Andy Cohen for his show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Winnie told the host that she did all the hard work to establish herself as a model, saying that being on ANTM “didn’t really do anything” for her career, adding that it “doesn’t do anything for any model’s career realistically.”

Pic credit: @winnieharlow/Instagram

Tyra addressed Winnie’s comments about the show in her own segment with Andy, taking time to answer a fan’s phone-in question asking how Tyra felt about Winnie’s claims.

“Well, come on, I discovered her on Instagram so… and she’s on this show so what do you think that means?” Tyra said a bit defensively.

She then back-pedaled and said she has “nothing but love” for all the girls on her show, adding that “a lot of the time when people express themselves in certain ways there’s a reason” and that all the girls are still her “babies” even when they “act out.”

What is Winnie Harlow’s net worth?

Regardless of any ill-will or contention that may be between Tyra and Winnie about how the model officially got her start, there can be no denying that Winnie is now one of the most famous models in the world.

According to Wealthypipo, Winnie is currently worth at least $4 million and that figure could likely rise as her career continues, as has been evidenced by other successful models like Gisele Bundchen and Paulina Porizkova who have net worths of $400 million and at least $10 million, respectively.