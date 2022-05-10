Winnie Harlow leaves little to the imagination in printed bodysuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Winnie Harlow is serving all the looks.

The model recently posted several photos of herself posing off in pieces from the Fendace line.

Last year, Versace and Fendi closed out Milan Fashion Week with a collaboration called Fendace.

The collaboration saw Donatella Versace switch places with Fendi’s creative leads, Kim Jones and Silvia Venturini-Fendi, so that each was able to design on behalf of the others’ brand.

Harlow rocked the pieces in true high fashion style.

Winnie Harlow poses in a bodysuit

Harlow took to Instagram to post several photos of herself in the Fendi x Versace pieces.

She sported a printed bodysuit with a matching cap and jacket in hand.

She also accessorized with a Fendi purse and heels.

The photos gave followers a peek at Harlow’s toned legs and arms as she served the camera several poses.

Some of the poses saw Harlow bending low to the ground, while others showed her standing tall.

The post amassed over 76,000 likes at the time of this writing.

Winnie Harlow has a new skincare brand

Harlow recently joined other celebrities, including Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, in the beauty and skincare industry.

Her new brand, CAY Skin, is vegan, cruelty-free, and reef safe. All products in the line come with SPF protection.

Harlow spoke to People magazine about the importance of wearing sunscreen. She said her focus on sunscreen traces back to her skin condition, vitiligo.

But, she explained that she was inspired to create the skincare line after a bad experience with sunburn. She said, “I had a two-day shoot in the Bahamas from sun up to sundown on each day, and at certain points, they didn’t want me to reapply sunscreen because it was leaving a purple or blue cast on my skin and [that] wasn’t pretty.”

The bad experience inspired Harlow to create a skincare brand that offered sun protection while looking good on skin. She said, “I reached out to my team, and I was like, ‘Listen, sunscreen has always been something that’s been really important to me, and it shouldn’t be not important just because it doesn’t look good. So I want to create something that is going to be protective for the skin, but also [make you] look gorgeous and feel good wearing it.”

When asked about how involved she was with the process of creating the line, Harlow replied, “I am the process.”

She added, “Honestly, it’s my own child. It’s so different for me. My whole career [has been] going to different places and shooting for a brand that’s already established. But this has been me creating the product over two years and now being the creative director for the shoots and casting models and picking hairstylists and makeup artists. Every step of the way I have my hand in it. So it’s been a lot more work, but more rewarding because it’s a product that I created.”