Winnie Harlow in denim crop top is a ‘supernova girl’

Winnie Harlow looks incredible with gold graphic eyeliner. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laurent Koffel

Winnie Harlow stunned in a full denim outfit next to her friends.

The Canadian supermodel got glammed up for a night out.

Harlow put on a denim crop top that she matched with a denim skirt with a very unusual cut.

The skirt went all the way down to her ankles on her right side, but on her left, it was cut as if it was a mini skirt.

For footwear, Harlow chose a pair of thigh-high boots that matched her whole outfit and made her legs look way longer.

She carried a mini bag, still continuing that blue denim moment, and put on a pair of blue shades.

Winnie Harlow stuns in all denim outfit

Harlow accessorized this look with a very interesting and innovative type of jewelry. She wore a set of graphic silver earrings, as well as a similar cuff necklace.

Through her shades, the bold eye makeup could be seen as well as the long eyeliner wing that snatched her eyes.

Harlow gave an Ariana Grande moment with her hair in a slicked-back ponytail that went all the way down to her waist.

The Victoria’s Secret model posted a set of pictures to her Instagram that now has over 10 million followers. She posed next to model Shannon Hamilton, who was wearing an incredible sheer diamond dress, and Gershona Annor, who looked incredible in a hot pink outfit.

Winnie Harlow releases skincare line

Winnie Harlow is one of a kind in the modeling world.

She was diagnosed with vitiligo at the age of four, which caused her to be the victim of bullying by other children throughout her childhood. Despite these hard times, Harlow was determined to get into the modeling industry.

The 28-year-old has now moved to the beauty industry. CAY Skin was born after a traumatic photo shoot in the Bahamas in 2018. This shoot lasted two days, meaning she would have to be in direct sunlight for prolonged hours.

Harlow has always known how important it is for her to apply sunscreen because of her skin condition. Recalling incident story to Forbes, she revealed the crew didn’t want her to reapply sunscreen because it didn’t look good on camera.

Not wearing sunscreen for those two days brought terrible repercussions. The model got so badly burned she had to have doctors come to the hotel and give her injections for the pain and inflammation.

The awful experience sparked the idea for CAY Skin. The collection includes the Isle Glow Face Lotion SPF 45, Isle Body Oil SPF 30, Isle Lip Balm SPF 30, and Universal Mineral Face Lotion SPF 55.

CAY Skin can products can be purchased on the official website or at Sephora.