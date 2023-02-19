Since participating as a contestant on America’s Next Top Model in 2014, supermodel Winnie Harlow has come a long way.

From gracing numerous Vogue covers to starring in music videos for Beyoncé and Wizkid, it’s safe to say that Winnie has been living the dream.

In her latest Instagram upload, the Canadian star continues to prove that she is a natural beauty. Aside from her glossy lip, she appeared to be posing mostly makeup free.

She kept her fashion fairly chill for the occasion, donning a plain black tank top, which was tucked into her high-waisted jeans of the same color that featured a rip in the knee area.

Winnie completed her look with a pair of black zip-up boots and wore a couple of rings for jewelry.

For her nails, she rocked pointy acrylics painted with a nude polish.

Known for her variation of hairstyles, Winnie sported her dark long, luscious locks straight and down for the majority of images.

Winnie Harlow knows how to strike a killer pose

With her modeling experience, it comes as no surprise that Winnie is a professional in the posing department.

In a series of six pics, the statuesque stunner was captured in front of a plain white wall.

For the first slide, Winnie was snapped from the chest up, gazing directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the second, Winnie leaned up against the wall while sitting down on a wooden floor. She raised one leg and left the other to rest underneath.

In the fourth offering, Winnie pulled her hair off her face and tied her locks up in a ponytail. She rested her right arm beside her while tugging at her jeans with her left hand.

The sixth and final image was the only snapshot that showed off Winnie’s ensemble from head to toe while standing up. Starring at the camera lens once again, she kept her legs parted and sported a relaxed stance.

“Strip 🎞️,” she wrote in her caption, implying that all these photographs were taken on film.

For the geotag, she informed fans that she’s in London, United Kingdom.

In just 16 hours, Winnie’s upload racked up more than 80,000 likes and over 530 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.2 million followers.

Winnie Harlow loves a no makeup moment

While she may be used to being photographed looking very glam on a red carpet or for a photoshoot, Winnie has no problem stripping it all back.

In November 2020, she wowed on the edge of a pool in a tie-dye string bikini with no makeup on.

Winnie rocked a short black bob and accessorized with large safety pin-shaped dangling earrings, and a gold necklace that read her name at the front.

“No makeup, Turn it up 🔊,” she expressed.

Looking completely flawless, Winnie reminded fans why she’s one of today’s most sought-after models.