Winnie Harlow was stunning, wearing an ultra-revealing minidress as she headed in for an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The 28-year-old fashion model and spokesperson was recently featured on the popular talk show to discuss her thriving suncare line, Cay Skin, which she launched in March 2022.

Needless to say, she looked just as good during the interview as she did before it, rocking a light, figure-flattering dress with over-the-top gold butterfly earrings and pointed heels.

Winnie talked about how her childhood inspired the ingredients in her products, sharing recent photos and one of her as a little girl posing with a coconut at her grandma’s house to really drive the point home.

The very last photo in the carousel showed an iconic moment where Winnie and Jennifer strutted across the stage together, looking like absolute queens.

She asked fans if they caught her on the show, offering a little taste of what they missed, saying, “Talked all things beauty and even hit a lil runway walk with @iamjhud 😍 yesss for her supermodel strut!!!”

Winnie Harlow showed off gorgeous red hair to promote Cay Skin

Winnie is truly one of those people that can pull off anything. Take, for example, the ravishing red locks she sported in a recent Cay Skin campaign.

Clad in glistening gold jewelry, the supermodel and Cay Skin suncare founder held up a product by her face as she worked her model magic.

As many people know, Winnie is of proud Jamaican heritage, and she expressed the importance of drawing from her culture to create Cay Skin.

Oh, and beyond being made with natural, island-based ingredients, such as aloe vera and coconut, the products are also cruelty-free, vegan, non-comedogenic, and silicone-free.

As if the post could get any better, Winnie offered a free, full-sized Isle Glow Face Lotion SPF 45 with any Deepwater Lip Mask, Body Crème, or Body Serum purchase.

Winnie Harlow showed off her sculpted physique in a unique outfit

As usual, Winnie was far ahead of the current fashion trends with a recent post showing off her fit figure in a cut-up turtleneck and tiny denim shorts.

The America’s Next Top Model alum posed up a storm in front of a vibrant neon light wall, her complexion illuminated by the setting.

She went wild with the accessories, adding a printed handbag, ornate necklace, sunglasses, dramatic earrings, and bracelets for days.

Still, the cherry on top of Winnie’s look was a pair of shiny green platform heels that left her perfect pedicure to be admired.

She captioned the share, “Tokyo Drift 💱💮💜.”

Winnie also recently laid it all on the line during an interview with Goop.

She spoke about her favorite things to wear, which included a healthy blend of her boyfriend’s clothes and athleisure, as well as her fave jewelry, “everyday statement pieces.”

Most people would also be interested to know that in terms of working out, she said she prefers “cardio and resistance, but I like to try new things and switch it up, too.”