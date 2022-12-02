Winnie Harlow looks stunning as she channels Beyonce. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Winnie Harlow looked absolutely breathtaking as she channeled Beyonce in her most recent share.

The 28-year-old Canadian model and now businesswoman treated her fans with an array of stunning photographs while she was captured holding her Cay Skin products.

It goes without saying that Winnie can pull off just about any look, and this recent collage of photos demonstrated just that.

The Canadian beauty looked ravishing as she elegantly posed outside amongst the sunset for most of the shots.

She sported a gorgeous skirt and paired it with a corset top as she gave a shoutout to one of her favorite singers.

Winnie took to her Instagram for the array of photos as her 10.2 million followers got to experience the fun from a distance.

Winnie Harlow stuns in her sunset look

In the first slide, Winnie was captured sticking her head out of a black vehicle as the sunset shined perfectly along her face.

As she posed she stared directly at the camera while her hair blew in the wind behind her.

She sported a pretty black handbag while applying her own skincare product along her lips.

The rest of the slides featured many full-length shots and a variety of both quirky and elegant poses.

The model wore a sand-colored pleaded miniskirt that she styled with a white, oversized button-up.

To complete the stunning look, she added a black, leather corset top that hugged her torso perfectly and accentuated her tiny waist.

For her shoes, Winnie went with a pair of patent leather, knee-high sneakers. The sneakers featured a white trim at the bottom which matched her button-up.

She accessorized with a pair of dangly earrings and a gold, glitzy watch that shined and shimmered in all the photographs.

Her hair was parted down the middle as she styled her dark hair in lovely locks which flowed naturally down her body.

Overall, Winnie looked flawless, as per usual as she posed with her new Cay products.

She captioned the post by shouting out to one of her favorite singers, “‘I said I want something big! I want something that says IM HERE… B E Y O N C E!’ 🤣🤣❤️🔥 (@cayskin on the lips ALWAYS!!!) follow me on TikTok: winnieharlow.”

Winnie Harlow is the founder of Cay Skin

Winnie is the founder of her Cay Skin products, which she first launched early this year.

The skincare line features a wide variety of skin care products that are all vegan, cruelty-free, and silicone-free.

On the company’s Instagram page, Winnie announced that more products have just been launched, just in time for the holidays.

She also hinted at some pretty amazing deals so that fans can affordably gift anyone on their holiday list this year.

The caption stated, “NEW! Stuff your face (or your stocking) with Cay Skin 🥰 Starting today, you can buy 5 of our Isle Lip Balm SPF 30 and get 2 for free so that the whole #CayCrew can have hydrated, protected mistletoe-ready lips! This deal is available for a limited time at CaySkin.com.”

All the Cay Skin products can be purchased online on their website while some select products are now sold at Sephora.