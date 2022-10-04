Winnie Harlow channels Barbie in pink miniskirt

Winnie Harlow stuns in graphic eyeliner and long diamond earrings. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Canadian model Winnie Harlow gave us so many things to talk about in recently shared pictures.

Harlow rose to the spotlight back in 2014 when she became a contestant on the 21st cycle of the American television series America’s Next Top Model. Since then, she has been an icon in the fashion industry.

She posed on top of a fountain as well as on the edge of a glass balcony looking marvelous and channeling her inner Barbie.

Harlow wore a tight hot pink bodysuit that she matched with a leather mini skirt in the same shade, allowing her to show off her long and toned legs.

She kept that pink moment going by putting on some sharp, pointy thigh-high boots with thin heels.

She accessorized this look by carrying a pink shoulder bag with a metallic chain and wearing some gold earrings as well.

Winnie Harlow looks incredible wearing an all-pink outfit

Winnie’s long dark hair was styled to the side in perfectly loose curls. Her makeup remained basic yet very classy and glamorous. The model put on a thick eyeliner wing and some fake lashes with a glossy nude lip.

A lot of celebrities have hopped into this all-pink outfit trend recently, for example, Sabrina Carpenter and Dove Cameron.

Harlow posted several pictures of herself posing for the camera on her Instagram which now has over 10 million followers.

She captioned this post, “‘Jimmy Choo Kicks killin it who you wit???’ Or whatever Beyonce said 💓💓💓💓💓 @jimmychoo #jimmychooavenue.”

Winnie Harlow talks about her career

The 28-year-old model didn’t think she would be where she is now when she was younger.

At only four years old she was diagnosed with vitiligo, a condition in which the skin starts losing its pigment cells. This condition brought her some harsh comments at a very young age and made her think she was the only person that looked that way because she didn’t see anyone else representing her on TV or even on billboards.

In an interview with People Magazine, she talked about how her career started. It was her friend who was also a journalist, Shannon Boodram, who encouraged Harlow to give modeling a chance. That was when she realized the impact she could have on the very strict fashion industry.

Winnie told the magazine, “The more I did it, the more of a following I gained on social media. I was getting a lot of love and support and people telling me that I inspired them. So I was like, ‘If doing this thing that’s just fun for me is inspiring people, then it’s a win-win.'”