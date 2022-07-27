Willow Smith in stringy bikini knows her value

Willow Smith soaked up some rays in a striking red bikini while preaching her personal worth. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Willow Smith was flaunting both her fit figure and her personal worth while lounging on a waterside rock.

The 21-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith shared a super rare glimpse of her summer physique as she soaked in the hot sun while clad in a fire-engine-red two-piece.

Sporting the shaved head she has continued to rock since boldly buzzing off her long locks while performing on stage last summer, Willow was a vision as she relaxed and shared words of inspiration.

Seen from behind in the brief, seconds-long video clip posted on her Instagram page, the young singer let the cool-looking water lap around her bikini bottoms and thighs as she gave a cute turn of her head to smile and giggle at whoever was behind the lens taking the shot.

Willow gave her post a lengthy caption, telling her 10.4 million fans that their worth and value are not based on superficial things.

“Just a little reminder that our value as humans doesn’t [lie] in our external abilities or productivity. Our value is innate, equal and, bestowed upon us by <The Divine>,” she wrote.

“I’ve been struggling with this recently & It truly breaks my heart when I allow myself to stray from that mental and emotional path. Just know you are loved, naturally significant and, valuable no matter what the world or your insecurities have made you believe,” she said.

Willow Smith gets support from her followers

Fans of the star eagerly took to her social media page to share their support for her candid post.

“Yes ma’am Willow! Through <the divine> we find infinite amounts of love, peace, happiness, healing & abundance ❤️‍🔥 its all bout choosing to be on <the divine> vibration to receive it in its entirety ❤️‍🔥✨🔥,” wrote one person encouragingly.

“Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring🌺💋😍😛,” someone else said, as another followed it up with, “Never stray away ❤️‍🔥 beautifully said.”

Willow Smith reveals she is polyamorous

Last year, Willow got the internet fired up after revealing some personal details about her love life, opening up with her mom and grandma on an episode of Jada’s talk show Red Table Talk.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Willow discussed being polyamorous, which is defined as being romantically involved with more than one person at the same time.

Jada asked for more information, and Willow explained, “With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just stepping into monogamy because that’s what everyone around you says is the right thing to do.”

“Let’s say you haven’t always been the kind of person who wanted to have sex all the time, but your partner is, are you gonna be the person to say, you know, just because I don’t have these needs, you can’t have them either?” she added.