Willow Smith showed off her new ink. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Willow Smith took to Instagram to share her new tattoo. The Whip My Hair singer is daughter to celebrity parents Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, and younger sister to Jaden Smith. She has been releasing music since her debut single in 2010.

She has since released four solo albums, Ardipithecus, The 1st, Willow, and Lately I Feel Everything. Most recently, Smith collaborated on the song emo girl with Machine Gun Kelly.

The alternative singer gushed about her new ink to her 9.9 million Instagram followers. She even shared a close-up snap and tagged her tattoo artist, giving him some major clout.

Willow Smith shows off tattoo pic

Smith’s tattoo shows an arm and a hand reaching up to a swirl. The bottom of the swirl is composed of numerous mathematical equations. At the top of the swirl, it begins to dissipate.

Smith wrote, “my manzz <@rayjtattoo> did it AGAIN!!” She tagged her tattoo artist, Raymond Jimenez, who is based in Los Angeles.

The top of her large tattoo starts at her shoulder and proceeds until right above her elbow. It is situated on the side of her arm.

Willow Smith shares new tunes

In addition to sharing her new ink, Smith commonly posts about her music and edgy fashion sense. At the time of writing, her most recent post is her fiddling around with her sticker-covered white guitar.

She wrote, “no metronome but <vibing> regardless.”

In her video, Smith is rocking a large smile and a black shirt with a multicolored shape, and a long jean skirt. The song she sings in the short video is Meet Me At Our Spot, which is commonly trending as audio clips on TikTok and Instagram Reels.

The song was originally released in 2020 and involves collaborators Smith, The Anxiety, and Tyler Cole. Other viral songs by the singer include Transparent Soul and Wait a Minute!

While her singing career has been growing in popularity, Smith dropped out of being the opening act for Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever tour. On February 8, the star tweeted, “Due to production limitations, I am unable to put on the show that I believe you all deserve. Stay Safe, I love you all and I will see you soon!”

Pic credit: @OfficialSmith/Twitter

Smith was scheduled to begin touring with the Bad Guy singer the following day on February 9. Eilish responded by replacing Smith with newcomer pop singer Dora Jar at select performances.