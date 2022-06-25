Willow Smith goes for a swim in a zebra print string bikini with a fresh buzz cut

Willow Smith wears red lipstick at the Disney’s Aladdin Los Angeles premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Willow Smith stunned in a zebra print string bikini while swimming at a Malibu beach with a male companion.

The 21-year-old singer recently unveiled a new tattoo, which was visible while she enjoyed a day swimming in the ocean.

Willow, the daughter of Will and Jada Smith, spoke out after the shocking incident at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27 when her father slapped Chris Rock on stage.

Willow Smith rocks a buzzcut while wearing a bikini

The 21-year-old singer rocked a zebra print bikini that put her toned, gorgeous abs on display.

Willow’s bikini was held by tiny red strings as the small bikini bottom had a low-rise fit on her slender frame.

In the photos, which you can view here, Willow is accompanied by a male friend.

She was most recently linked to the musician De’Wayne but it is unclear whether she is currently in a relationship.

Willow is known for her bold fashion and style choices; therefore, it is no surprise she opted for a buzz cut.

Jada Pinkett Smith was inspired by her daughter following her struggles with alopecia.

In an Instagram post debuting her freshly buzzed look last year, Jada wrote:

“Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️😜”

Jada’s haircut would be the center of Will Smith’s slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars after he made a G.I. Jane joke about her appearance.

Willow explains why she shaved her hair at 11 years old

This isn’t the first time Willow opted for a buzz cut. The musician previously shaved her head onstage in 2012 during her Whip My Hair tour, when she was 11 years old.

In a 2018 interview with InStyle, Willow reflected on the shocking moment, describing the choice as an act of rebellion.

“The truth of the song is ‘do want you want;’ it doesn’t actually have to do with hair. ‘Whip your hair’ is just a symbol for doing whatever you want,” she explained of her mindset at the time, continuing:

“So in a way, I feel like it wasn’t even a rebellion because the song was saying that, and I was doing whatever I wanted and just being wild — but obviously, it was a rebellion to people who thought it meant something different. I was just over it; I was literally so done and said, ‘I’m going to show people that I’m not attached to this.’”