Will Smith’s kids reportedly ‘feel bad’ for him amid Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage bombshells

Some matters are best kept private, but not for Jada Pinkett Smith.

This past week has been full of shocking revelations from the actress, including the fact that she and her husband Will Smith have been separated for the last seven years.

However, not everyone is happy that she’s sharing these personal matters.

A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that their kids wish their dad could have been spared from the headlines.

Will Smith shares two children with Jada; Willow and Jaden, and one son with his ex Sheree Zampino; Trey.

Willow and Jaden Smith reportedly “feel bad for their dad with all the recent headlines about their parents.”

“They know he has been going through a lot lately and this isn’t helping,” the source added. “They wish some of their family’s private matters remained private.”

Jada and Will Smith’s kids want things to be private ahead of Jada’s memoir release

Unfortunately, the family receives a lot of press, not just because of their fame, but now, Jada is preparing for the release of her memoir, Worthy.

“I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying,” Jada told Hoda Kotb earlier this month. “I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

Jada explained, “I think just not being ready yet. Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in a partnership, and in regards to how do we present that to people, you know? And we hadn’t figured that out.”

Right now, Jada and Will are focused on “deep healing” as the two age together. Jada revealed that she is committed to taking care of Will and being there for him as they age, because “that’s what we signed up for.”

Divorce is off the table right now. “We don’t want to,” Jada said. “We love our family. And we love each other. It’s more of a life partnership. Ten years from now, Hoda, who knows?”

Will Smith reportedly doing fine amid the headlines

Despite all the recent press, Will is reportedly doing just fine and living his life to the best of his ability.

He’s likely still reeling from the Oscars slap, but that was a long time ago now, so hopefully, he and his career can move on from that.

The source told ET that he’s “trying to stay busy and has been hanging out with his good friends and his kids.”

“He’s trying not to let any outside noise impact him,” the source says. “Will loves Jada and feels like he has always had her back and always will. He has been trying to be supportive, while also taking care of himself.”