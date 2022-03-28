Will Smith shows off his transition from a tank top and shorts to Oscars ready in his Dolce & Gabbana suit

Will Smith took to TikTok to show off his transformation for last night’s Oscars. Pic credit: @willsmith/TikTok

Will Smith has been popping up on the “For You Page” of millions of TikTok users today after last night’s Academy Awards.

The actor, nominated in the Best Actor category for his role as Richard in the biopic film King Richard, took home the award shortly after what has geared up to be one of the most memorable Oscar moments in history.

Will Smith posted a TikTok transforming into his Oscars suit

Before the awards, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor took to the video-sharing platform to show off his transformation into his Dolce & Gabbana suit. The video first showed Smith in a black tank, coral shorts, and sneakers – raising his hand repetitively to the beat of the popular TikTok sound.

The quick transition then showed Smith in his black Dolce & Gabanna tux and matching vest, accompanied by Cartier jewels on his tie.

“Thanx for gettin’ me cute Fawn @dolcegabbana @cartier,” Smith posted to his followers before the awards on Sunday.

Watch the video below:

Smith also posted another TikTok video to his feed before the ceremony that included his wife, Jada. The actress appeared next to her husband in an emerald green Jean Paul Gaultier Couture gown with a long, ruched train.

The video showed the two all dressed up with the ironic caption, “Me ‘n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos.”

Comments on Smith’s TikTok mostly all about Chris Rock slap

Will Smith’s outfit transformation clip, which has gained 2.5 million likes in less than 24 hours, now has a comment section flooded with opinions on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock live at the ceremony.

After comedian Chris Rock made a joke about Jada starring in the next G.I. Jane movie due to her lack of hair, her husband fired onto the stage and hit Rock directly in the face. Smith then sat down and proceeded to yell, “Keep my wife’s name out your f**king mouth.”

Although the TikTok video was to show off Smith’s outfit, fans and followers of the actor have used the video to report their thoughts on the incident. “Top 10 moments before the disaster, part 1,” one user commented.

Many jokingly asked Smith if he was “warming up his hand” at the beginning of the clip to prepare for the smackdown.

“I see you had the hand motion getting warmed up Will,” another user commented.

Some users joked about how Smith’s outfit video showed up amid the clips of him slapping Chris Rock. “POV [Point of View]: you’re watching this video after the slapping videos on fyp.”

Many users didn’t even acknowledge that Will Smith took home an Oscar on Sunday but rather recognized his incident with Chris Rock as his most memorable moment. “Getting dressed up to assault Chris rock on live tv,” user @perlerpop said.

Although Smith posted the TikTok with the intention to show off his Academy Award-winning look, fans couldn’t help but comment on the chaos that erupted with the actor during the ceremony.

It’s safe to assume no pre-show outfit transformation video was big enough to outweigh the moment that will surely go down in Oscar night history.