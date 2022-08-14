Will Smith all smiles after dinner date with Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith recently went on a date with wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Will Smith put on a united front with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith in his first public outing since the infamous Oscar slap where he hit comedian Chris Rock.

The I Am Legend actor has kept a low profile for several months after the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022.

Numerous comedians spoke out against Smith and some of his upcoming projects, such as the Bright sequel which was canceled.

The actor, who picked up Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard, did not apologize to Rock during his acceptance speech and was seen partying at a post-award show ceremony.

Will Smith later apologized to the comedian on social media after backlash and released a video last month breaking his silence and answering questions about the slapping incident.

Chris Rock has not publicly accepted Smith’s apology and has referenced the incident in his comedy shows.

Will Smith is all smiles with Jada Pinkett Smith in a rare public outing

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were spotted leaving Nobu in Malibu over the weekend.

Pic credit: SPOT-NGRE / BACKGRID

The 53-year-old actor opted for casual attire in blue. He wore a baseball cap, a navy blue top, and matching pants.

Jada, who was trailing behind her hubby, wore a black shirt, matching baggy pants with a shirt tied around her waist. She accessorized with amber-tinted sunglasses and earrings.

On July 29, 2022, Smith posted a YouTube video in which he addressed the slapping incident and apologized to Rock again.

In this apology, he also opened up about his history with the comedian and extended his apology to Rock’s mother and his brother Tony.

In the video, the rapper and actor revealed that Chris Rock hasn’t responded to his efforts to reach out.

Oscar producer Will Packer reveals what Idris Elba sent him after the slapping incident

Will Packer stopped by The Breakfast Club and was asked whether he will produce another Oscar event.

He went on to explain how much work goes into the event behind the scenes and shot down returning.

Packer also revealed the message of encouragement British actor Idris Elba sent him:

“And I, like, poured everything into it, you know what I mean. Idris is one of the first people to text me after it all, you know, went down. And he just said like something to the effect of, ‘Heavy is the head that wears the crown. Stay up, king.’ That’s my guy. He does that.”

Will Smith is yet to make a comeback and it is unclear what the Hollywood star has planned next.