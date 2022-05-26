Will Smith absent from celebration for Bel-Air cast

Will Smith at the Bel-Air premiere in February. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Will Smith was absent from the For Your Consideration for Bel-Air, the Peacock show based on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Will is an executive on the show, and he attended the series premiere in February.

But Will’s lack of attendance may not be a surprise — he has not been in the public eye much since his Oscars drama.

Will has seemingly avoided public events since he assaulted host Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars after Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The FYC for many shows is happening in Los Angeles and New York; programs use FYCs to drum up publicity, appeal to advertisers, investors, and even award show committees.

Will Smith missed a major Bel-Air red carpet event

This week, Bel-Air held a For Your Consideration event with most of the show’s notable faces– except one.

TMZ reported that Will Smith was noticeably absent from the FYC.

Will plays an integral role on the show as the executive producer and star of the original The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which made Will Smith a household name.

Jabari Banks, Coco Jones, Adrian Holmes, and other show stars attended the show, but Will was nowhere in sight.

Will Smith attended the premiere of Bel-Air in February

Because of Will’s role as an executive producer on Bel Air, he was spotted at the Peacock premiere in February.

The February premiere was, of course, before the infamous Will Smith, Chris Rock slap heard around the world.

Will attended the premiere with his wife, Jada, and his son, Jaden. A photo of Will at the event is featured above.

But Will has kept a noticeably low profile since his assault and subsequent condemnation from the Academy.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and suffered the consequences

Will Smith’s 2022 Oscar night should have been a career-high; he won the award for best actor. But his slapping of Chris Rock marred his reputation and the entire evening. Will’s action was promptly followed with consequences.

He received a ten-year ban from the Academy Awards. Will also officially resigned from the Academy.

His spokesperson released a statement to People and said, “I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy.”

The sequel to Will’s film, Bright on Netflix, was canceled late last month.

There is no word on just how long Will plants to avoid events.