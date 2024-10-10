Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle go home for Christmas?

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decide to return to the United Kingdom for Christmas this year, as the extended family has invited them?

Now that fall is here, the holidays are right around the corner, and many people plan to go home for Christmas, but does that include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry has gotten home to the United Kingdom several times this year but has only seen his dad, King Charles, once this year.

Meghan Markle has successfully avoided touching down in the United Kingdom, but that may change if others have their way by Christmas.

In his book Spare, Prince Harry vocally worries about Meghan and their kids being in the United Kingdom, citing security concerns, but the family has invited them back this year.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As Express has reported, Prince Harry, Meghan, and their children have received an invitation to Christmas at Althorp with Charles Spencer, but it remains to be seen if they will fulfill his wishes.

Prince Harry and Meghan may be at odds over Christmas

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return home for Christmas? This is a question many fans ask themselves, especially after this challenging year for King Charles and Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry returned from a lengthy three-week solo trip abroad, tending to his charities in New York City, London, and Johannesburg. He is supposedly meeting with Meghan about Christmas, among other business activities.

Express reports that a source alleges, “They have not yet had a meeting of minds over where to spend Christmas. This is another point of discussion when Harry returns this week.”

Charles Spencer is the brother of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, and Prince Harry’s uncle. He has invited the family to stay during Christmas, and it seems it could happen if Meghan agrees.

Prince Harry was reportedly excluded from King Charles and Prince William’s summer vacation at Balmoral, and there are no reports that he will be invited to holiday with them any time soon.

So, after this year’s harrowing events, including his dad’s, King Charles’s, and Kate Middleton’s health scares, an invitation from Charles Spencer may be welcome for Prince Harry.

Prince Harry recently turned 40 and may be longing for a homestyle Christmas for his children to enjoy before they get too old. There is a valid argument that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet deserve to spend time with their extended family.

Prince Harry’s new show, Polo, is out soon on Netflix

Prince Harry has a new show named Polo that will be coming out on Netflix soon, and one of his good friends has spoken about it.

Nacho Figueras, a polo star and friend to Prince Harry, spoke to People about the new show coming to Netflix in December, “Look, to me, it’s an honor to do anything with him. He’s a dear friend. This is more his project than it is mine. It’s an honor to know that I was able to help.”

Nacho has been working with Prince Harry for years, and an early video from People shows him talking about polo.

Polo will be available on Netflix in December 2024 and looks like a good watch for fans of Prince Harry.