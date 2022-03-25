Whoopi Goldberg demands apology from Royal family for colonial past, slavery

Whoopi Goldberg is the latest person to join the ranks of people asking the royal family to apologize for their history of colonialism and slavery. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

The View host Whoopi Goldberg voiced her thoughts on the royal family and their history of colonialism and slavery while Prince William and Kate Middleton journeyed through the Caribbean.

Whoopi discussed Britain’s hold in India and gave her thoughts on whether anyone in “the new group of folks” is listening.

Her view on the royal family apologizing comes as William and Kate begin their visit to the Bahamas after their trips to Belize and Jamaica. The couple is sharing many amazing pictures from their trip, but not without controversy.

Whoopi Goldberg calls for the royal family to apologize for their history of colonialism and slavery

On her talk show, she said, “We cannot ignore the fact that Britain ran roughshod over India for years… Let us not forget, when we talk about what needs to happen, all the folks that need to apologize.”

Whoopi continued that she “suspects” Charles is beginning to come around because when he visited Barbados in 2021, he apologized “as he was releasing the hold that Britain has.”

She went on to say that “perhaps somebody is listening, and it’s the new group of folks – I don’t know if it’s Charles, William, but one of them is supposed to be the person.”

Whoopi Goldberg isn’t the only person who has demanded an apology from the royal family, as Jamaican protestors were ready when William and Kate arrived earlier this week.

William has acknowledged the horrors committed but did not apologize.

Prince William acknowledged horrifying history of slavery, but has not apologized

Prince William expressed “profound sorrow” over the “abhorrent” history while giving a speech at a dinner in Jamaica.

Patrick Allen, the governor-general of Jamaica, hosted the dinner on Wednesday.

In his speech, William told the guests, “I strongly agree with my father, the Prince of Wales, who said in Barbados last year that the appalling atrocity of slavery forever stains our history.”

He continued, “I want to express my profound sorrow – slavery was abhorrent, and it should never have happened. While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage, and fortitude.”

However, the statement was not an accepted apology. The people of Jamaica continue to demand that Jamaica be removed from the Commonwealth and be considered a republic.

Protestors sent an open letter to the royal family demanding an apology and reparations for the slavery that their country endured while under British rule.