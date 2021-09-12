Who was Natalie Williamson? Kate Quigley releases statement after accidental fentanyl overdose

Kate Quigley survived a suspected drug overdose that left three of her friends dead. Pic credit: Instagram/veniceuground

Comedian Kate Quigley has released a statement after surviving a suspected accidental fentanyl overdose that killed three people.

“Upon being released from the hospital, I’ve finally had the time & clarity to put my feelings on paper. Mean this from the bottom of my heart,” Kate wrote before the statement.

As previously reported, Quigley survived an accidental overdose of suspected fentanyl-laced cocaine. Unfortunately, her friends Natalie Williamson, Fuquan “Fu” Johnson, and Enrico Colangeli died.

The incident occurred at a party in Venice, California, last week.

When the news initially broke, it was unclear whether Kate would survive as she was reportedly in critical condition.

Brian Redban released a text message from Quigley in which she confirmed that she is still alive.

Comedian Fuquan Johnson was identified, but the two other victims, Natalie Williamson and Enrico Colangeli, were not immediately known to the public.

Kate Quigley statement pays tribute to deceased friends

Kate thanked the first responders and medical staff that she credited with saving her life.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out to me over the past week,” she began her Twitter statement, adding, “I feel overwhelmed by the outpouring of kind messages and am incredibly grateful to be surrounded by a strong community of friends, family, colleagues, and fans who have offered their support during this time; and to the team of paramedics, nurses, and doctors who saved my life.”

The comedian paid tribute to her friends that died at the tragic house party.

“I am still shocked & devastated by the loss of my friends Fu, Rico, and Natalie. Words cannot describe the pain I am feeling & I will be changed forever by their passings.”

Kate paid tribute to their lives

“Fu was a generous, loving soul. He was hilarious, supportive, and incredibly authentic, with the most infectious spirit. Rico was always filled with enthusiasm & Natalie was so kind and endearing. They each made an indelible mark on my life and the lives of their loved ones. I will miss them.”

Who was Natalie Williamson?

Natalie Williamson is a friend of Kate Quigley who attended the party in Venice. She was 33 years old, and her cause of death was a drug overdose.

Natalie was not a public figure, unlike Rico Angeli and Fuquan Johnson, who are comedians.

No public social media accounts or photographs are linked to Natalie Williamson.

Kate Quigley says she will reveal more

In concluding the statement, the comedian revealed that she has “so many more things” to say but is not ready.

There is still a lot of unknown details about the fatal drug incident that took three lives.