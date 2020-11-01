Who is Sue Bird? Megan Rapinoe is engaged to the WNBA star

Sue Bird is engaged to the soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

Bird took to Instagram yesterday to post a photo showing Megan Rapinoe on her knees while presenting her with a ring.

The photo shows Bird standing inside a pool with Rapinoe kneeling on the edge. Bird has her back to the camera, but Rapinoe is facing the camera.

Rapinoe is smiling happily as she slips a ring into Bird’s finger.

Bird did not write a caption for the photo, but her social media followers drew their conclusions from the photo and began posting congratulatory messages.

“Congrats you two,” wrote two-time gold medalist Angel McCoughtry, who won both gold medals with Bird in the 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Candace Parker, another Olympian who won a pair of gold medals with Bird (2008, 2012), posted a series of emojis to show her joy: “🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Many fans already know Megan Rapinoe, 35, from her soccer team, OL Reign, in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Rapinoe is also known to sports fans in the U.S. and worldwide as the U.S. national team’s outspoken captain in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

However, some have been searching for information about Rapinoe’s partner, Sue Bird. If you’ve also been wondering who Sue Bird is, here is what you need to know about her.

Who is Sue Bird?

Sue Bird (Suzanne Brigit Bird) is one of the best WNBA basketball players in history.

She is 40 years old and holds dual Israeli and American citizenship. She currently plays for the Women’s National Basketball Association’s (WNBA) Seattle Storm.

Bird attended Syosset High School and later Christ the King Regional High School in Queens, New York. She took an interest in sports from an early age and excelled in basketball during her high school. She also played soccer and tennis.

She attended the University of Connecticut, where she earned a degree in communication science.

She played basketball at UConn and won two NCAA Championships in 2000 and 2002. She won several awards, including the Naismith College Player of the Year as the nation’s best player in 2002.

The Seattle Storm drafted Bird as the number one overall pick in the 2002 WNBA Draft.

Bird has won four WNBA championships with the team. She has also won four Olympic gold medals, four FIBA World Cups, and five EuroLeague Championships.

She has been selected 11 times to the WNBA All-Star team and eight times to the All-WNBA team.

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe engagement: Reactions on Twitter

Several notable people have also been posting congratulatory messages to Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe on Twitter.

“Love will always win. Congratulations, @S10Bird and @mPinoe!” tweeted Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“Congratulations to @mPinoe and @S10Bird on their engagement,” posted tennis legend, Billie Jean King, adding a #lovewins hashtag to the end.

