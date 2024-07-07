Who is Scotty Dynamo? All about Mike Heslin’s Youtuber husband

Toronto-born YouTuber Scotty Dynamo is mourning the loss of his husband, actor Mike Heslin, who tragically passed away at the age of 30.

In an emotional Instagram post, Dynamo wrote, “On July 2nd, my husband, best friend, and soulmate Mike Heslin passed away from an unexpected cardiac event after a week-long battle in the hospital.”

In the lengthy tribute, Dynamo detailed their relationship and praised Heslin’s character and talent.

Dynamo explained that Michael was young and in excellent health, and the doctors were baffled by his death.

In the Instagram statement, Dynamo revealed that they planned to have children before Heslin’s tragic death..

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Heslin was best known for his performance in the 2023 thriller series Lioness.

Who is Scott Dynamo? Everything we know about the cancer survivor

Dynamo, whose real name is Nicolas James Wilson, is known for his original songs and popular covers on his YouTube channel, took to social media to honor Heslin’s memory. Heslin died from an unexpected cardiac event after a week-long hospital stay.

Dynamo started his YouTube channel in 2008, sharing his first video titled Scotty Dynamo – Cars, Glamour, Fame, Money. Raised in Canada, he gave fans a glimpse of his family in a 2014 video titled MY PARENTS DANCE TO TAYLOR SWIFT.

Influenced by artists like Macklemore, Scotty is known for his humorous and self-reflective style. He began experimenting with music at a young age and gained popularity with his single Show Me Yours.

With over 6 million YouTube views and 100,000 social media followers, as a DJ, Dynamo has toured North America, per IMDb, and is a cancer survivor. He credits Heslin for being instrumental in his fight against cancer, stating that his late husband “single-handedly carried me through multiple rounds of cancer.”

Scotty and Mike Heslin were open about their relationship, sharing many photos together, including snapshots from their honeymoon in Tulum and a Valentine’s Day photoshoot. The couple had been together since 2018 and married in December 2023.

GoFundMe launched for Mike Heslin

In memory of Heslin, described by Scotty as “brilliant, selfless, talented, and a real-life guardian angel,” a GoFundMe page has been created to help cover funeral costs.

The GoFundMe campaign is described as to help cover funeral and hospital costs and to provide support to his widower and the Heslin family due to the actor’s unexpected death. All funds will go directly to Mike’s husband Nicolas Wilson.

The campaign has raised $58,499 USD raised of $75,000 goal with over 500 donations at the time of writing this report.