Who is B. Smyth? Twerkoholic singer dead at 28

Who was Twerkolohic singer B. Smyth? Pic credit: Brandon Smith/YouTube

B. Smyth, birth name Brandon Smith, took the world by storm with his 2014 hit Twerkoholic and left the world too soon when he passed away at 28 on November 17, 2022.

The R&B singer’s brother posted the announcement on Smyth’s Instagram page, revealing that the singer had passed away from respiratory failure after struggling with pulmonary fibrosis.

While his fans mourn the loss, some wonder just who the Twerkoholic singer was in his life.

He was clearly loved by many, and his loss is difficult for his family and loved ones to cope with.

Fans were extremely disheartened to learn the news as well, as it seemed that Smyth’s health struggles were not public, and he had just released new music last year.

Although the singer is gone too soon, fans, friends, and family can remember him through his work.

Who is Twerkoholic singer B. Smyth?

Rated R&B reports that Smyth was born in Florida, but much of his personal life was kept private.

Following his death, we learned that he has an older brother since his brother made the announcement, but Smyth’s health issues were also kept private.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Smyth’s brother also revealed that Smyth was in the ICU following the release of Twerkoholic Pt. 2 but that Smyth was always thrilled to hear about his fans’ support.

He rose to fame 10 years ago in 2012 and would have only been about 18 then, but he left a lasting impact on R&B music over the past decade.

B. Smyth’s musical career

Smyth signed to Motown Records in 2012 and released his first single, Leggo, featuring 2 Chainz, the same year. The single was a major hit in the R&B world as it peaked at No. 12 on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart.

Following his intro to fame in 2012, he released his first EP in 2013, called The Florida Files, which included two singles: Win Win featuring Future, and Gettin’ That, co-written by Sean Garrett.

2014 was the turning point with Twerkoholic, which reportedly has more than 13 million streams on Spotify alone and over 17 million views on YouTube.

After he truly skyrocketed, Smyth changed labels and signed with ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records in 2016. Since then, he has worked with other memorable artists such as Young Thug, Rick Ross, and LightSkinKeisha.

Over the past couple of years, he released several new songs for his fans and, back in April, released a compilation project simply titled Unreleased.

Rest in peace, B. Smyth.