Who is Atiana De La Hoya? Everything to know about Shanna Moakler and Oscar De La Hoya’s daughter

Atiana De La Hoya is the daughter of a blonde bombshell and professional boxer, so it’s no wonder she’s a beauty, but what else is there to know about the up-and-coming stunner?

Atiana’s mother is a blonde bombshell and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, and her father is Oscar De La Hoya, the handsome “Golden Boy of boxing” who has 10 world boxing titles under his belt.

The 24-year-old is clearly genetically blessed, but there’s more to the young beauty than her looks.

Here’s a look at Atiana’s personal and professional life and what sets her apart from her famous parents.

Atiana was born on March 29, 1999, while Shanna and Oscar were still engaged. Atiana’s biological parents never made it down the aisle, however; Shanna went on to marry rocker Travis Barker (although they split in 2008). For his part, Oscar has been involved in several relationships and marriages, including with Toni Alvarado, Angelicque McQueen, and Millie Corretjer.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Atiana appeared regularly on the reality TV show Meet the Barkers from 2005 until 2006 for two seasons alongside her mom Shanna and stepdad, Travis. The Blink-182 drummer filled in for Oscar as Atiana’s father figure, as Oscar admittedly wasn’t involved in raising his six kids.

Atiana De La Hoya is an up-and-coming model and an artist

Atiana has five siblings on her dad’s side, Jacob, Devon, Oscar Jr., Lauren “Nina,” and Victoria De Le Hoya, and two siblings on her mom’s side, Landon and Alabama Barker.

The brown-eyed beauty seems to be following in her mom Shanna’s footsteps, trying out a career in the modeling world. Atiana covered Galore Magazine’s Youth Issue in June 2021, highlighting her knack for striking a pose in front of the camera.

Atiana also gave an interview to Galore Magazine, in which she talked about her other passion, art.

In addition to modeling, Atiana is also an artist. She launched her Instagram page, Art by Ati, showcasing her artistic talent after realizing she had genuine talent.

“Art by Ati came about completely unintentionally!” Atiana told Galore. “I was working at a store in LA and would doodle these characters on the sticky notes when I was bored.”

“I started an art page to post more and then realized I could branch out and paint on anything! The first bag was a Christmas present, and it just took off from there!” she added.

Atiana has captivated hundreds of thousands of fans with her beauty and talent — she currently boasts 601,000 followers on Instagram, another 131,100 on TikTok, and nearly 7,000 on her Art by Ati page.

Atiana says her passion is art and film

Although a penchant for pageantry is in her genetic makeup, it’s not something that appeals to Atiana. The budding model revealed that although she loves watching other women compete, it’s “not for her.”

At the time of her Galore interview, when Atiana was 22 years old, she spoke about her five-year plan. When it comes down to it, Atiana — whose “heart is in art and film” — would like to be self-sufficient.

“Independence makes me happy,” Atiana shared. “I hope in five years I don’t have to rely on anyone but myself and can be proud of what I’ve accomplished.”