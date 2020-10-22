Who is Ali Chanel? Plus-size model crowned Playboy’s curviest Playmate for August 2020 issue

Ali Chanel, a plus-size model, was named Playboy’s newest Playmate in August. She was also named Playboy’s curviest playmate after Riley Ticotin won the title in January.

Ali Chanel told Fox News she never planned to become a model and that she never envisioned herself appearing in the pages of Playboy.

She revealed that it was a friend who encouraged her to become a model.

Talking about her experiencing shooting for Playboy, Chanel said that being a Playmate turned out to be much more than she thought it would be.

She is optimistic about the future of modeling for plus-sized women. She believes the world of modeling is changing when women are being encouraged to develop body positivity.

Chanel hopes that women will continue to be encouraged to embrace their different body sizes and shapes and that it will be empowering for many young women.

Many celebs have posed for Playboy in the past. Dolly Parton posed for the magazine back in 1978.

Suzanne Somers also appeared in Playboy in 1980 and 1984.

Ali Chanel did the shoot with Playboy during the COVID-19 pandemic

Chanel told Fox News that she got a call from her agent amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She was surprised when her agent told her that “Playboy wants to see you.”

Chanel was nervous at first about the idea of getting naked. But when she arrived at the set of the photoshoot, she got a warm welcome and this helped her to relax and adjust.

“When I went in, I was welcomed by two girls my age or younger,” she said. “We had the most amazing conversation that left me feeling empowered. I’m really grateful to stand on this platform because I stand for everything that they stand for.”

She enjoyed the experience of shooting for Playboy and she wasn’t nervous about it after the warm welcome.

She also said that Playboy observed health precautions during the shoot. Everyone had their temperatures taken, sanitizers were provided and everyone wore masks.

Who is Ali Chanel?

Chanel is represented by Natural Model Management and you can view her professional profile here on the agency’s website.

According to the website, Chanel is five feet, eight-and-a-half inches tall.

The website lists other details of her vital statistics:

Hair Blonde – Dark Eyes Blue Bust 43″ / 109cm Waist 35½” / 90cm Hip 45½” / 116cm Shoe 10 Dress 12-14 US / 16-18 UK / 44-46 EU Bra 36DD Cup DD

Ali Chanel talks about herself and her experience shooting for Playboy in the video below

Ali Chanel is active on Instagram

You can find Ali Chanel here on Instagram where she has 85,000 followers. Chanel’s Instagram page is filled with photos of her posing in different settings.

She describes herself on her Instagram profile as a mother, lover, and creator.

Ali Chanel has her own website where she has been promoting her appearance in Playboy.