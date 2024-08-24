Who footed the bill for Megan Markle and Prince Harry’s South American tour?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed to have a lovely four days in Colombia in a whirlwind tour of the country steeped in rich history.

Even though the royal couple isn’t officially working for the monarchy, these trips cost a lot because so much security must be involved.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, this trip, much like their previous trip to Nigeria, could be considered “high-risk.” The same security that would take care of King Charles or Kate Middleton has no connection with the journey for them.

One of the primary reasons Prince Harry moved his family to the United States was his fear that his security in the UK as a “non-working” royal was not enough to protect them.

This recent trip to Colombia certainly cost a lot of money since the security even involved an officer wielding a Kevlar shield in case of sniper attacks.

The Mirror reports that other security measures included heavily armed soldiers, security officers, and even, in one case, a van containing a chemical, biological, and nuclear response unit for one troublesome part of the tour.

Reports are surfacing over who paid for Meghan and Harry’s trip

Francia Marquez, the Vice-President of Colombia, is the moving force behind Prince Harry and Meghan visiting her country.

According to the Independent, Francia was “moved” after seeing the royal couple’s Netflix special Harry & Meghan. She wanted Meghan to come to her country to tell her story.

Francia shared that she wanted Meghan’s story to empower women since she is considered a role model because of her life story, which she recently hinted at.

Meghan shared that she hadn’t even “scraped the surface” with her ordeal of bullying and stories of her experiences with Prince Harry’s family in a recent interview on CBS.

While very important to the women of Colombia, this tour was expensive, and reports are coming out about who paid for Meghan and Harry to come to share their experiences.

In a statement from the office of the VP, they confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan paid for their expenses, “This visit was the result of a collective effort. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex financed their trip and that of their team with their resources.”

The other expenses for the trip, which included the events in various places and transportation for people to these events, were “co-financed with resources from international cooperation and philanthropy that generously contributed to this visit.”

Meghan and Harry were generous to the people in Colombia

Meghan and Prince Harry have their charity, The Archewell Foundation, whose motto is “Show Up, Do Good,” as an example of how to live.

If reports of their gift-giving in Colombia are any indication, they try to show up and do good.

The Express reports that Prince Harry and Meghan donated drum sets to one school, helped fund upgrades to another gym, and then secured funds for another upgrade, allowing the students to be in a secure environment.