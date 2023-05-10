Who are Robert De Niro’s kids? Actor welcomes seventh child at age 79

Robert De Niro is known for his many roles in movies over the years, including standout performances in films such as Deer Hunter, Goodfellas, Casino, Silver Linings Playbook, and Joker.

He’ll next appear in the comedy About My Father alongside comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, set for release later this month.

In the film, he plays Maniscalco’s dad, Salvo Maniscalco, but many fans might not know that De Niro is actually the father of seven children off-screen.

The most recent of his children arrived at age 79, as the actor corrected reporter Brittnee Blair during an interview with ET Canada.

A report from USA Today indicates that De Niro’s rep Stan Rosenfield confirmed the news of his seventh child but didn’t offer additional insight into the details.

Many people might wonder who De Niro’s other six children are, as he has been married several times, with several kids with his ex-wives and an ex-girlfriend.

Robert De Niro reveals he now has seven kids during interview

While speaking with ET Canada, Robert De Niro discussed his movie role in About My Father and his “love language” with his kids.

“I believe in being loving with my kids, and sometimes you have to be stern about stuff. I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that, but [sometimes] you just have no choice, and any parent would say the same thing,” he told Blair.

“You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt, but sometimes you can’t,” De Niro said.

Blair then mentioned how the actor has “six kids,” leading to him correcting her.

“Seven, actually,” he said, adding, “I just had a baby.”

De Niro said he doesn’t view himself as a cool dad but thought it was great if his co-star said that about his character.

“I’m okay. You know my kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful. My daughter is 11. She gives me grief sometimes, and I argue with her. I adore her, and you know my youngest now; that’ll be more to come. That’s what it is,” he shared.

Who are Robert De Niro’s other six children?

De Niro appeared in the classic film The Godfather Part II in 1974 and two years later in Taxi Driver. That same year, he married his first wife, actress and singer Diahnne Abbott.

De Niro adopted Abbott’s daughter Drena from a previous marriage. He and Abbott also had a son Raphael De Niro in November 1976, who now has three kids.

In 1988, Abbott and De Niro divorced, with the actor remaining single for nine years. He married another singer and actress, Grace Hightower, in 1997.

They had their first child together, a son named Elliot, in 1998. A year later, De Niro filed for divorce and sued Hightower in an attempt to gain custody of their son.

By 2004, Hightower and De Niro had resolved their differences, and the divorce eventually got dropped. They had a second child, a daughter named Ellen, via surrogate in 2011. In 2018, De Niro and Hightower separated, though.

The actor, known for his work in Raging Bull and Cape Fear, also dated Toukie Smith, with whom he had twins, Aaron and Julian, who are now 27.

He now welcomes his seventh child, although the details remain unclear as to the sex of the child and name. While he didn’t specify who the mother of his newest baby was, his girlfriend Tiffany Chen was reportedly showing her baby bump last month, per Page Six.