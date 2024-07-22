Whitney Rydbeck, Friday the 13th and M*A*S*H actor, dead at 79

Whitney Rydbeck, the actor cherished by horror fans for his unforgettable role in Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives and M*A*S*H, passed away at the age of 79.

Rydbeck died on Monday from complications related to cancer while in hospice care in Chatsworth, California, his longtime friend and Jason Lives director, Tommy McLoughlin, told The Hollywood Reporter.

The New York Post specifies that the actor battled prostate cancer.

McLoughlin played tribute to the late actor on Instagram.

“We lost not only a truly funny comedian and actor but one of the most good-hearted human beings I’ve ever known,” McLoughlin shared in a heartfelt statement.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“God Bless You and Rest in Peace, Whitney Rydbeck. Our loss is Heaven’s gain,” the statement concluded.

Rydbeck’s last role was in The Oates’ Valor in 2007 in which he portrayed Mr. Hahn.

Whitney Rydbeck portrayed Roy in Friday the 13th Part VI

In Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, Rydbeck portrayed Roy, a stereotypically nerdy man who encounters the infamous Jason Voorhees, played by C.J. Graham, during a corporate paintball game in the woods.

The film, known for its blend of horror and dark comedy, features Roy’s memorable attempt to fend off Jason with a paintball gun, cementing Rydbeck’s character as one of the film’s standout victims.

Born on March 13, 1945, Rydbeck had a long-standing relationship with McLoughlin, having studied theater at Cal State Fullerton and later joined the Richmond Shepard Mime Troupe alongside the director.

The duo also collaborated with the L.A. Mime Company, with McLoughlin praising Rydbeck’s talent for physical comedy. They even portrayed silent robots together in Woody Allen’s 1973 film Sleeper.

Whitney Rydbeck was a Crash Test Dummy ad campaign star

Rydbeck also made a significant impact on television. He was one of the original crash test dummy actors in a series of television ads that began in 1985, portraying Larry alongside Tony Reitano’s Vince.

The ads highlighted the dangers of not wearing seat belts and became iconic in public safety campaigns.

Additionally, Rydbeck starred in the 1979 NBC series Whitney and the Robot, playing a cabbie who befriends a robot from another planet.

His extensive TV credits include appearances on Scrubs, 7th Heaven, Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Far Out Space Nuts.

Rydbeck’s legacy as a versatile actor and beloved friend will be remembered by fans and colleagues alike.

Rydbeck is survived by his longtime partner, Claire