Where is Ginger Zee? The Good Morning America meteorologist replaced on air as she goes missing again

Another week, another fill-in for Ginger Zee.

The Good Morning America personality went missing on-air for the third time in recent weeks.

Ginger has been juggling a busy work schedule with her personal life, trying her best to balance the two.

After returning from a recent work assignment in Canada, where she braved sub-zero temperatures, Ginger is back in her hometown of New York City, but that doesn’t mean she’s back at work just yet.

Earlier this week, the beloved meteorologist was notably absent once again on GMA, and replaced with one of her colleagues, Somara Theodore.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That’s because Ginger is enjoying some much-deserved time with her family while she takes a little respite from work.

Ginger Zee’s third Good Morning America absence in the last month explained

The 42-year-old wife and mom of two is relaxing, filling every minute with some activity with her loved ones.

In a recent Instagram Story, Ginger shared that she taste-tested some Christmas cookies with her friend and fellow meteorologist, Lindsey Slater.

Ginger enjoyed some Christmas cookies on her break. Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

In an Instagram Reel uploaded to her feed, Ginger also shared some footage of her son, Adrian, enjoying a game of electric football with her father.

In the captain, Ginger wrote, “The amount of electric football one can play in a span of 36 hours was perhaps underestimated by the gift giver 😂 my dad gave Adrian a game he played with as a kid, and Adrian is obsessed!”

“Have you ever heard of that game?” she added. “Hope you all had a magical Christmas ❤️💚”

Ahead of her Christmas vacation, Ginger shared some throwback photos from past Ugly Christmas Sweater parties on set at GMA.

“We have had some epic Christmas sweater parties at @goodmorningamerica,” Ginger began her accompanying caption before acknowledging that she would let her GMA co-workers “shine” while she watched from the background.

“This morning I will be in the background but I love that they are letting our crew shine!” Ginger added. “So fun looking back at some of these fun moments ❤️💚”

Ginger is taking a Christmas vacation as she’s been busy filming for GMA

Ahead of her Christmas break, Ginger was absent from her weather-reporting duties in November 2023 when she traveled to France, where she filmed at Disneyland Paris.

Then, earlier this month, Ginger was on location in Canada’s Northwest Territories in Yellowknife at The Explorer Hotel, where she and some of her colleagues were traveling on assignment for an upcoming special story.