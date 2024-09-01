Wheel of Fortune: What is Vanna White’s net worth?

Vanna White has earned millions since working on Wheel of Fortune.
As the game show’s veteran tile-turner, the 67-year-old has clapped her way to financial freedom as Pat Sajak’s longtime sidekick.
Vanna started co-hosting Wheel of Fortune in 1982, but she worked in another field before she got her big break.
The Conway, South Carolina native worked as a model and aspiring actress and studied fashion at the Atlanta School of Fashion as a young woman.
Since she began hostessing Wheel of Fortune, Vanna has ventured into other avenues to add to her wealth.
Let’s take a look at how Vanna has earned her money.
Vanna White’s net worth revealed
According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Vanna’s net worth is $85 million.
Vanna reportedly earns $3 million annually at Wheel of Fortune.
Considering Vanna only works 48 days per year, that’s a hefty payout, equaling $62,500 per workday.
However, appearing on television isn’t the only way Vanna has earned her money.
Here’s how Vanna amassed her multi-million dollar net worth
Vanna only films for Wheel of Fortune four days a month, six shows daily. This means that her schedule is free to devote to other business endeavors.
She considers herself a diversified businesswoman who has flipped houses as an alternative source of income.
In 2017, she told ABC News, “I’m a businesswoman. You know, I have other investments too, real estate. A long time ago, I would buy a house and flip it.”
Vanna made a similar statement to Market Watch in 2018, telling the outlet, “I’ve used my income to invest in some apartment buildings, and I like flipping houses.”
In addition to her real estate portfolio, Vanna owns a line of yarn, Vanna’s Choice® Yarn, sold by Lion Brand®, which adds to her income.
Additionally, the mom of two earns revenue from her likeness being used on Wheel of Fortune-licensed slot machines and from appearance fees.
Vanna licensing her image earns her a whopping $10 million per year.
Vanna is also a best-selling author. Her memoir, Vanna Speaks, earned her a $250,000 advance in 1987 and continues to be a high-rated seller.
Vanna is a frugal philanthropist
Despite being a multi-millionaire, Vanna doesn’t keep all of her money to herself. In fact, she’s a philanthropist who donates half of her proceeds from her yarn collection to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“When Lion Brand® Yarns asked me to create my own lines of yarn, I said, ‘I’d love to do that, and I’d also like to give back. I want to find a charity that’s near and dear to my heart,'” Vanna said in 2016.
According to a source close to the television icon, Vanna is far from “frilly or lavish.”
The insider says Vanna much prefers a simple life and home-cooked meals to the hustle and bustle of Hollywood parties and premieres.