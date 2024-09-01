Wheel of Fortune: What is Vanna White’s net worth?

Vanna White has earned millions since working on Wheel of Fortune.

As the game show’s veteran tile-turner, the 67-year-old has clapped her way to financial freedom as Pat Sajak’s longtime sidekick.

Vanna started co-hosting Wheel of Fortune in 1982, but she worked in another field before she got her big break.

The Conway, South Carolina native worked as a model and aspiring actress and studied fashion at the Atlanta School of Fashion as a young woman.

Since she began hostessing Wheel of Fortune, Vanna has ventured into other avenues to add to her wealth.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s take a look at how Vanna has earned her money.

Vanna White’s net worth revealed

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Vanna’s net worth is $85 million.

Vanna reportedly earns $3 million annually at Wheel of Fortune.

Considering Vanna only works 48 days per year, that’s a hefty payout, equaling $62,500 per workday.

However, appearing on television isn’t the only way Vanna has earned her money.

Here’s how Vanna amassed her multi-million dollar net worth

Vanna only films for Wheel of Fortune four days a month, six shows daily. This means that her schedule is free to devote to other business endeavors.

She considers herself a diversified businesswoman who has flipped houses as an alternative source of income.

In 2017, she told ABC News, “I’m a businesswoman. You know, I have other investments too, real estate. A long time ago, I would buy a house and flip it.”

Vanna made a similar statement to Market Watch in 2018, telling the outlet, “I’ve used my income to invest in some apartment buildings, and I like flipping houses.”

In addition to her real estate portfolio, Vanna owns a line of yarn, Vanna’s Choice® Yarn, sold by Lion Brand®, which adds to her income.

Additionally, the mom of two earns revenue from her likeness being used on Wheel of Fortune-licensed slot machines and from appearance fees.

Vanna licensing her image earns her a whopping $10 million per year.

Vanna is also a best-selling author. Her memoir, Vanna Speaks, earned her a $250,000 advance in 1987 and continues to be a high-rated seller.

Vanna is a frugal philanthropist

Despite being a multi-millionaire, Vanna doesn’t keep all of her money to herself. In fact, she’s a philanthropist who donates half of her proceeds from her yarn collection to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“When Lion Brand® Yarns asked me to create my own lines of yarn, I said, ‘I’d love to do that, and I’d also like to give back. I want to find a charity that’s near and dear to my heart,'” Vanna said in 2016.

According to a source close to the television icon, Vanna is far from “frilly or lavish.”

The insider says Vanna much prefers a simple life and home-cooked meals to the hustle and bustle of Hollywood parties and premieres.