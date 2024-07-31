Wheel of Fortune: Ryan Seacrest sends ‘special delivery’ to DWTS star Cheryl Burke: ‘It’ll be worth the wait!’

Ryan Seacrest has a surprise up his sleeve.

The future Wheel of Fortune host recently sent a “special delivery” to a Dancing With the Stars champ.

Cheryl Burke, a two-time DWTS champ, recently shared a video to her Instagram Story explaining that Ryan sent her a mystery package.

“So I just got this box,” Cheryl told her fans and followers as she filmed a brown box with a green label.

The label read, “Special Delivery from Wheel of Fortune Do Not Open Until August 16th!”

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As Cheryl continued to film the box, she admitted that she was struggling with waiting to open it.

Ryan Seacrest promises Cheryl Burke her Wheel of Fortune mystery box will be ‘worth the wait’

“I cannot wait til the 16th. I’m gonna have to open it up now. Why not until the 16th?” Cheryl told her followers.

She continued, “This is crazy. This is tempting, and I don’t know … it’s like testing my patience, and I don’t have any. I’m opening it up right now. Or should I wait? Help!”

In text over the video, Cheryl tagged Wheel of Fortune’s Instagram handle, but she didn’t provide any other clues about the mysterious delivery.

Ryan shared Cheryl’s Story to his own this week and added some clues in his caption.

The American Idol host wrote, “It’ll be worth the wait!” and tagged Cheryl and Wheel of Fortune’s Instagram handles.

The mystery box certainly has Wheel Watchers perplexed since neither Cheryl nor Ryan has mentioned it on social media anymore.

So, what could the surprise delivery contain? That still remains a mystery, so it appears we’ll have to wait until August 16 to find out.

Ryan is dropping Wheel of Fortune teasers all over social media

In the meantime, Ryan has been expressing his excitement about hosting Wheel of Fortune this fall.

On Instagram, the 49-year-old TV icon uploaded a video of himself dressed to the nines.

Ryan shared footage of himself getting dressed in his Banana Republic blue suit with a light blue shirt, blue and gray patterned tie, and brown dress shoes.

Ryan stepped into the hallway after his fashion transformation, his hair perfectly coiffed, as she smiled for the camera.

In his caption, Ryan wrote, “Game face for the season premiere taping 🧩 Let’s play @wheeloffortune !”

Earlier this month, Ryan gave his fans and followers a sneak peek of himself working alongside his new co-host, Vanna White.

In another Instagram Reel, Ryan and Vanna filmed mock scenes in which Vanna jokingly coached Ryan on stage.

The duo wore workout clothes for the humorous skit before swapping their casual outfits for their on-air wardrobe.

Ryan was clad in another one of his sharp suits, while Vanna opted for a flowy gold dress.

“Getting in shape for the new season💪🏼🥳 Hosting is hard work, but we’ve got this!!” Ryan wrote in the accompanying caption.