Wheel of Fortune: Pat Sajak thinks Ryan Seacrest is an ‘overhyped punk’ who ‘doesn’t know how’ to treat a lady

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak harshly criticized his future successor, Ryan Seacrest.

Following Pat’s June 2023 announcement that he would be retiring as the host of Wheel of Fortune after a 40-year run, viewers learned that Ryan would be taking over beginning with Season 42.

As Pat, 77, finishes out final season on Wheel of Fortune, Ryan has been dealing with some personal issues.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ryan, 49, and his girlfriend of three years, Aubrey Paige Petcosky, 26, broke up last month.

“After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways,” a source told PEOPLE of their breakup, adding that the former couple plans to “stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors.”

Current Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak caught wind of the news, and according to a source, he isn’t surprised, given his opinion of Ryan.

The insider spilled the tea to Closer Weekly, claiming that Pat thinks Ryan is an “overhyped punk” who “doesn’t know how to treat a lady right!”

Allegedly, Pat’s comments are a reflection of his feelings about Ryan taking over the helm at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California.

Pat Sajak is bitter he was ‘forced into’ retirement by Ryan Seacrest

According to the anonymous informant, Pat is “holding a grudge” against Ryan because he feels as though he’s been “forced into retirement” to “make room” for the American Idol host.

The insider revealed to Closer Weekly, “Pat thinks Ryan is a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

Apparently, Pat has been warning others to be wary of Ryan and “watch their backs” when he steps in as host this fall at Wheel of Fortune.

“Pat prides himself on his old-fashioned values,” a source also claimed, noting that Pat is “jealous” that Ryan was chosen as his replacement.

Ryan admits he can ‘never do what’ Pat Sajak has done on Wheel of Fortune

But Ryan doesn’t see things that way — in fact, the legendary TV personality has gone on record noting that no one could ever “replace” Pat Sajak.

In an interview with PEOPLE earlier this year, Ryan shared, “Well, no one can ever do what Pat has done. He is incredible.”

“He has made that show just something so very special for so long, and he has done such a seamless, remarkable job, so no one can be him,” Ryan added.

Ryan revealed that he’s hopeful he’ll do a great job hosting Wheel of Fortune, although he’s admittedly feeling some pressure to do so.

Wheel of Fortune viewers protest Ryan Seacrest hosting the show

While it appears that Pat may not be thrilled about Ryan taking over as host, Wheel of Fortune fans have spoken out, and quite a few agree with Pat’s stance.

Those who feel Ryan isn’t the right man for the job have voiced that “nobody wants stupid Seacrest,” and some have even threatened to stop watching once Ryan takes over for Season 42.

Some have called for Pat’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, to fill his shoes, or even Pat’s longtime co-host, Vanna White.

But like it or not, Ryan Seacrest will fill the role later this year alongside Vanna White as he adds yet another hosting gig to his resume.