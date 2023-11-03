Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak admits he’s ‘not the star of the show’

Some Wheel of Fortune viewers think Vanna White is the star of the show, and Pat Sajak doesn’t disagree.

During a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune, Pat was conversing with a contestant when the topic arose.

The contestant, a man named Derrick, was telling Pat that his daughters are big fans of Vanna White, the veteran tile-turner for the hit weeknight game show.

“And your daughters are big Vanna White fans, right?” Pat asked Derrick.

“Yeah, Pat, unfortunately, in my house, you’re not the star of the show,” Derrick admitted.

The expression on Pat’s face proved that he wasn’t bothered by the comment, and his response proved that he agreed with Derrick’s statement.

Pat Sajak agrees with Wheel of Fortune contestant: ‘I’m not the star of the show’

“Guess what? In my studio, I’m not the star of the show,” Pat added, eliciting laughter from the studio audience.

While Pat’s comeback was all in fun, there are plenty of Wheel of Fortune watchers who would agree with his admission.

After Pat announced that this would be his final season as the host of Wheel of Fortune, fans of the show wondered whether his trusty sidekick of 41 years, Vanna, would follow suit.

Admittedly, Vanna contemplated following in Pat’s footsteps and stepping down as the co-host of Wheel of Fortune.

But, Vanna has decided to stay on board at Wheel of Fortune, at least for a couple more years, after her contract with Sony Pictures Television was extended.

Wheel of Fortune viewers have questioned the show’s future, given Pat’s upcoming departure.

Ryan Seacrest will take over Pat’s job following Season 41 of Wheel of Fortune

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ryan Seacrest was chosen to take over hosting duties on Wheel of Fortune following Season 41.

There was speculation that Vanna and Ryan would clash in their roles, and rumors ran rampant that Vanna was irate that Ryan was chosen over her for the position.

That’s not the case at all, however. When Ryan caught wind that Vanna’s contract was extended, he expressed his happiness for her and excitement to work with the veteran television personality.

Vanna also shared that she and Ryan have been in communication with each other in recent months, and they’re on good terms.

Not all Wheel of Fortune viewers are thrilled about Ryan’s new hosting role

Whether or not longtime Wheel of Fortune viewers are excited about Ryan taking over Pat’s gig is another story.

Wheel of Fortune viewers recently voiced their distaste for Ryan on Instagram, commenting on a post shared by Pat’s daughter, Wheel of Fortune Social Correspondent Maggie Sajak.

Rather than Ryan taking over the reins, some Wheel of Fortune fans felt that Maggie would be better suited for the job. But, like it or not, Ryan will soon be the new host of Wheel of Fortune, and perhaps fans of the show will have a change of heart once Ryan puts his hosting talents to good use.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights on ABC.