Wheel of Fortune contestant says she was ‘Travis Kelce’s boo first’

According to one Wheel of Fortune contestant, NFL star Travis Kelce had another “boo” before his current ladylove, Taylor Swift, came into the picture.

Although Travis is known for his skills on the field as a tight end for the Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, he’s also got some game at snagging beautiful women.

The 6′ 5″ ladies’ man might be dating pop icon Taylor Swift, but another woman claims she took hold of Travis’ heart before the Shake it Off singer ever did.

During an appearance on Wheel of Fortune’s Superfan Tournament, a contestant named Deanna Allen made a bold admission during her introduction.

The Superfan Tournament saw contestants compete to win tickets to Super Bowl LVIII to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.

As Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak made his rounds, he introduced Deanna to the crowd, revealing that she was from Atco, New Jersey, and a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Clad in her Travis Kelce #87 Chiefs jersey, Deanna told Pat and the audience, “I’m a diehard Chiefs fan, and I was Travis Kelce’s boo first.”

The segment was shared on Wheel of Fortune’s Instagram page in a Reel captioned, “Lovin’ him was red (when he was your boo first) 🤣.”

Wheel of Fortune even tagged Travis Kelce’s Instagram handle in the caption.

In the comments section of the upload, Wheel of Fortune viewers reacted to Deanna’s confession.

What would Taylor Swift say about Deanna claiming she was Travis Kelce’s first boo? Wheel of Fortune viewers react

“OOP – don’t let Taylor see this! 👀,” warned @genius2751.

Another viewer at home reacted with a series of popcorn emojis, seemingly awaiting to watch some drama unfold in the comments section.

“Loved her,” commented @daneen_g, adding, “So glad she won!”

In response, a Kansas City Chiefs fan wrote, “Karma was her boyfriend during this game.”

Wheel fans react. Pic credit: @wheeloffortune/Instagram

Aside from her love of the Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce, Deanna came to play during her Wheel of Fortune appearance and got serious during her Bonus Round.

Deanna’s Wheel of Fortune Bonus Round

“Food & Drink” was Deanna’s category, and after she was supplied with the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E along with her own letter choices, she was left with a puzzle that read, “S _ _ _ R _ / _ I E S / _ N D / C _ _ E S.”

Deanna began to guess out loud, taking a crack at the puzzle.

“Sugarey pies and cones?” Deanna verbalized before her 10-second timer expired and the buzzer sounded.

The correct answer was “Savory Pies and Cakes,” which cost Deanna a $40,000 cash prize.

But at the end of the day, Deanna didn’t lose out too badly because she walked away with $32,698 in cash prizes.

In the end, it was Deanna’s competitor, Jill Prince, a native New Yorker and diehard Buffalo Bills fan, who won the game and tickets to Super Bowl LVIII.