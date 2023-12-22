What was Mayim Bialik’s Jeopardy! salary before she got fired?

Before Sony removed Mayim Bialik from her Jeopardy! hosting duties, she was earning a hefty paycheck.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mayim announced that Sony had let her go earlier this month.

Sony issued their statement hours later, announcing that Mayim would no longer be hosting the syndicated version of the long-running quiz show.

Mayim, alongside Ken Jennings, was filling in as a Jeopardy! host following Alex Trebek’s passing in 2020 due to pancreatic cancer.

Now that she’s no longer on the show, many fans wonder how much she earned in her hosting role.

Here’s a look at everything we know about Mayim Bialik’s Jeopardy! salary.

Mayim Bialik’s Jeopardy! hosting gig earned her millions

According to Puck News, the 48-year-old actress earned $4 million a year on the Alex Trebek Stage at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California.

Reportedly, the Blossom actress was looking at increasing her paychecks by $1 million annually for each year she remained with the Jeopardy! franchise, meaning she had the opportunity to rake in a pretty penny.

Puck News also reported that Mayim’s colleague, Ken Jennings, earned identical pay for his hosting duties.

But, now that Ken has been named as permanent host of Jeopardy!, his salary is expected to increase.

In their official statement, Sony decided to “maintain continuity” by keeping one host on the show.

Mayim may still appear in Jeopardy! primetime specials, per Sony. She didn’t mention working with the franchise in the future when she announced her departure.

Mayim’s support of the WGA strikes reportedly cost her the Jeopardy! hosting position

And, speaking of Mayim’s departure, word on the street is that her involvement in support of the WGA strikes played a part in Sony firing her.

Matthew Belloni, entertainment journalist and long-time former editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter, told Puck News in an e-mail that “While Sony insists the parting is to ‘maintain continuity’ for viewers, Bialik’s actions during the strike were at least a contributing factor, according to three sources close to the show.”

Matthew also claimed that other factors played a role in Mayim’s firing. According to him, her actions interfered with the “precise timing” of Jeopardy!’s filming schedule and forced Sony to switch up filming dates to accommodate Mayim’s schedule while filming the sitcom Call Me Kat.

Last May, Mayim chose not to host Season 39 of Jeopardy! to show her support for the strike.

During her absence, Ken Jennings stepped in and closed out hosting duties for the season.