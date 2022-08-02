What is Sydney Sweeney’s net worth? Euphoria star says she can’t afford kids

Sydney Sweeney says she can barely afford to live in Los Angeles; what is her net worth? Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Sydney Sweeney has been making headlines recently for various reasons, but many are focused on her financials.

The Sharp Objects and Euphoria actress has gained fame through her acting roles and additional deals.

Currently, the star is the face of Miu Miu and starred in an Armani beauty campaign to cushion her wallet.

She recently revealed that she doesn’t make enough money as an actress and has to pick up extra work to afford to live in Los Angeles.

This statement comes shortly after she purchased a $3 million home in the Westwood neighborhood.

Her financial woes have some wondering what her net worth is and just how much she is shelling out for additional expenses since she advised she can’t take a break from work.

Sydney Sweeney’s net worth

Currently, Sydney Sweeney’s net worth is an estimated $5 million.

Though this is not as much as many celebrities, she is a rising star, and it’s more than most people will make in their lifetimes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite this, she alleges that she does not make enough to start a family and constantly worries about money.

She revealed, “If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that. I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.”

She added that she has to “give” certain amounts of money away to pay her lawyers, agents, manager, and publicist. “The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5% to my lawyer, 10% to my agents, 3% or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage.”

She also noted that if she “just acted,” she could not “afford her life in L.A.”

Sydney Sweeney grew up with financial struggles

Although Sydney isn’t comfortable enough to start a family on her own terms, she came from a much worse financial situation.

Her family sacrificed a lot so that she could start acting when she was only 13, including uprooting their comfortable life in the Pacific Northwest to move to Los Angeles so she could find acting roles.

She revealed, “We lived in one room. My mom and I shared a bed, and my dad and little brother shared a couch.”

Eventually, the financial struggles and the move strained her parents’ relationship, and they separated.

She tried to fix things as a teenager but was unable to. “I thought that if I made enough money, I’d be able to buy my parents’ house back and that I’d be able to put my parents back together. But when I turned 18, I only had $800 to my name. My parents weren’t back together, and there was nothing I could do to help.”

It is unclear now if she supports her family with some of her earnings from acting and deals.