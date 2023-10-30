What is Michael Strahan’s net worth? Here’s how the GMA star earns his money

Since retiring from his career as a defensive end in the NFL, Michael Strahan has made a name for himself in several other lucrative career paths.

Michael first became a household name in the 1990s when he played as a defensive end for the New York Giants.

Although his football prowess put him on the map, he would continue to make a name for himself elsewhere.

In addition to his Pro Bowl selections, All-Pro nods, Super Bowl 42 win, and induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Michael has earned himself quite an impressive net worth through other avenues of work.

Following 15 seasons with the New York Giants, the Pro Football Hall of Famer dipped his toes into the entertainment industry.

A year after his 2007 retirement from the NFL, Michael joined his fellow retired football players Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Jimmie Johnson on Fox NFL as an analyst.

Michael Strahan changed career paths after retiring from the NFL

In 2012, Michael delved into another hosting position when he was chosen as Regis Philbin’s replacement and Kelly Ripa’s sidekick on Live! with Kelly and Michael.

His work alongside Kelly earned him two Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Talk Show Host during his time on the show.

After that gig, in 2014, Michael became a regular contributor on Good Morning America, and he left Live! with Kelly and Michael to pursue his career on GMA full-time.

In 2016, the ABC co-anchor announced that he would be hosting The $100,000 Pyramid in addition to his work on NFL Sundays and GMA.

Michael is a multi-faceted businessman

Between a lucrative professional football career and hosting some of America’s favorite TV and game shows, Michael further increased his salary and added to his resume with some business ventures of his own.

Michael co-founded SMAC (Sports Media and Culture) Entertainment with CEO and partner Constance Schwartz-Morini in 2011.

The 51-year-old father of four also launched his shave and skincare line for men, Michael Strahan Brand, a tailored clothing line for Men’s Wearhouse, another with J.C. Penney, and an athleisure apparel brand called MSX by Michael Strahan.

Michael’s work in the professional sports and entertainment industries has earned him a massive net worth

As if his broadcasting and athletic work wasn’t enough to keep him busy and pad his wallet, Michael also wrote a book, Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide to Transforming Your Life, in 2015.

Michael has also had endorsements with Metamucil, Subway, Snickers, Pizza Hut, Dr. Pepper, and Right Guard, earning him approximately $1 million for his collaborations.

So, with his long-running, multi-faceted career, how much is Michael Strahan worth? His work both on and off the football field has earned him a substantial $65 million net worth, making him one of the wealthiest athletes and entertainers of his time.