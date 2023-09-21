What is Kevin Costner’s net worth? Here’s how he earned is fortune

Actor Kevin Costner has been making headlines lately for his divorce from his now ex-wife Christine Baumgartner and some Yellowstone drama.

This week, Kevin and Christine finally reached a settlement in their divorce after a four-month legal battle that brought up his fortune.

The back-and-forth legal proceedings focused on the lifestyle Christine and their children had become accustomed to because of Kevin’s wealth.

It’s a portfolio that Kevin worked hard for, having spent decades in Hollywood.

However, besides his acting talents, there’s more to how Kevin earned his money.

Let’s take a look at Kevin’s net worth and everything he’s done to build it up.

What is Kevin Costner’s net worth?

According to online sources, Kevin’s net worth ranges from $250 million to $400 million.

People has the actor’s fortune listed as $250 million. However, the article also revealed that Christine and her lawyer declared Kevin was worth $400 million during the divorce proceedings.

Kevin’s acting career can be credited for his good fortune. Some of his biggest Hollywood paydays include The Bodyguard, Waterworld, Dances With Wolves, Field of Dreams, and Message in a Bottle, just to name a few.

Along with appearing on-screen, Kevin built up quite a resume behind the camera as a producer and director.

For the past few years, Kevin has been focused on his mega-hit show Yellowstone. Kevin acted on the show and remains one of the executive producers.

Variety reported amid the recent Yellowstone drama between Kevin and show creator Taylor Sheridan that the actor earned an estimated $1.3 million per episode for Yellowstone before he decided to leave the show.

There’s no question that Kevin’s stellar acting career has added to his net worth, but it’s not the only way he’s made his cash.

How else has Kevin Costner earned his net worth?

Kevin has been the lead singer for the country band Kevin Costner & Modern West since 2007. The band has released several albums over the years.

Their most recent album was Tales From Yellowstone, focusing on various songs about his character on the show, John Dutton.

The talented actor is also an incredible businessman who has invested in several ventures over the years. One includes the Midnight Star Casino & Restaurant in South Dakota, which he sold for a hefty profit in 2020.

However, aside from his acting and band, Kevin’s most profitable business would be his production company, TIG Productions.

Kevin Costner’s recent divorce settlement from Christine Baumgartner will put a bit of a dent in his net worth.

Overall, though, Kevin will be just fine and no doubt making up for that dent soon with acting and producing projects once the SAG-AFTRA strike ends.