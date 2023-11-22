What is Ginger Zee’s net worth? Here’s how the GMA meteorologist earns her money

Ginger Zee has become a favorite and familiar face on Good Morning America as ABC News’ Chief Meteorologist and Chief Climate Correspondent.

The 42-year-old mom of two has been working in the field and delivering the nation’s forecast for over a decade.

Ginger’s lively demeanor has garnered her millions of fans. She is delightful on screen and a seasoned meteorologist who has dipped her toes into other endeavors, earning her a substantial net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ginger — whose real name is Ginger Renee Colonomos and maiden name is Zuidgeest — has an estimated net worth of $2.5 million.

In addition, Ginger earns $500,000 per year in her role at ABC.

Being a meteorologist isn’t Ginger’s only talent — she also earns money as a best-selling author. Ginger has written two books: A Little Closer to Home: How I Found the Calm After the Storm and Natural Disaster (I cover them, I am one).

Ginger’s published works are available to purchase at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Bookshop.org.

She’s also dabbled in the entertainment industry, appearing in an episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! in 2015 and competing in Season 22 of Dancing with the Stars.

Ginger Zee quickly found success as a meteorologist on Good Morning America

Before making it big on Good Morning America, the Belmont, Michigan native began her broadcasting career elsewhere after graduating from Valparaiso University.

Ginger, who has been married to Ben Aaron since 2013, worked in entry-level meteorologist positions at various media outlets in Indiana, Michigan, and Alabama before joining the morning crew at GMA in 2011.

After two years at GMA, Ginger was promoted to her current position, chief meteorologist, in 2013 and soon became the weather editor for ABC News.

In October 2021, Ginger announced that she took on the role of the managing editor of ABC’s new climate unit, and one month later, in November 2021, she celebrated one decade at ABC News.

Ginger observes her 10-year anniversary with ABC News

Ginger commemorated the milestone with a post on Instagram. In the upload, Ginger posted side-by-side photos of herself on her first day on the job and then present.

In the caption, Ginger wrote, “Left: first day on GMA Right: now on GMA.”

She continued, “11.7.21 – TEN YEARS OFFICIALLY AT ABC NEWS. It’s been too fun to live it all. Even the crappy parts. Storms really don’t last forever. Grateful for it all.”

“Grateful AND more energized than ever to keep dreaming, doing and making it better than that woman on the right can even imagine,” Ginger added.

Ginger is passionate about the environment in her free time

When Ginger isn’t busy with her day job, she stays true to her passion: saving Mother Earth.

Ginger is heavily involved in her work as a climate activist and often shares environmentally friendly tips with her Instagram followers.

Her latest and most popular eco-friendly practice is not buying any new clothes.

Ginger often uses the hashtag #nonewclothes to spread awareness about fast fashion and hasn’t purchased any new clothing in the past 17 months.

Instead, Ginger buys secondhand, recycles outfits, or borrows clothes from friends and colleagues, proving that you can look fabulous while helping the environment.