What is Donnie Wahlberg’s net worth? Here’s how the Blue Bloods star earned his fortune

Donnie Wahlberg has been entertaining his fans for nearly four decades.

The 54-year-old made his mark in the entertainment world in the 1980s as part of the boyband sensation New Kids on the Block (NKOTB).

Since then, Donnie has expanded his career horizon, adding actor, producer, reality television star, and businessman to his resume.

These days, Donnie’s most notable work is his role as NYPD Detective Danny Reagan on the hit CBS police drama television series Blue Bloods.

The older brother of Mark Wahlberg has racked up an impressive $25 million net worth thanks to his work in the entertainment industry.

Here’s a look at how Donnie earned his fortune.

Donnie Wahlberg is worth millions due to hard work and a diversified resume

Donnie has maintained a steady cash flow and a thriving career since he first came on the scene.

After making bank as one-fifth of NKOTB, Donnie tried his hand at acting, landing a role as Vincent Gray in the hit movie The Sixth Sense alongside Bruce Willis.

A couple of years later, Donnie starred in Band of Brothers, followed by roles in the film adaptation of Stephen King’s thriller Dreamcatcher, the Saw series, and a few other small roles.

In 2010, Donnie snagged the part of Detective Danny Reagan on Blue Bloods, and he is currently starring in his 14th season.

Donnie has also made several appearances on reality television. He teamed up with some of his brothers, Paul and Mark, and his late mom, Alma, to produce and star in the A&E series Wahlbergers.

The Wahlburgers burger chain has become an instant success with over 90 locations and is currently estimated to be worth a whopping $400 million.

Donnie joined his wife, Jenny McCarthy, for another reality TV show, Donnie Loves Jenny, which aired on A&E for three seasons between 2015 and 2016.

Donnie also produced NKOTB’s reality series, Rock This Boat: New Kids on the Block, through the Wahlberg brothers’ production company, Work Baby Productions.

Donnie Wahlberg’s personal life

When Donnie isn’t busy in his professional career, the multi-faceted entertainer and businessman has plenty to keep himself busy.

Donnie is a father of two sons, Xavier and Elijah, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kimberly Fey.

Donnie is also stepdad to Jenny McCarthy’s 21-year-old son, Evan, whom she shares with her ex-husband, John Asher.

As Donnie writes in his Instagram bio, he describes himself as a “husband, father, actor, singer, producer, director, Bostonian, human being, and global defender of BH (AKA Blockhead) Love.”