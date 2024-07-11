What happened to Shelley Duvall after The Shining?

Shelley Duvall, who passed away on July 11 at 75, was a film icon in the ’70s and ’80s.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Duvall died in her sleep due to complications from diabetes.

She starred alongside Jack Nicholson in Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining and Robin Williams in Popeye and appeared in several acclaimed films directed by Robert Altman, including 3 Women and Nashville.

Duvall received several accolades during her Hollywood career, including a Cannes Film Festival Award.

She also received a Peabody Award and nominations for a British Academy Film Award and two Primetime Emmy Awards.

Duvall’s personal life has been subject to speculation after her role in The Shining and her disappearance from Hollywood.

What happened to Stacey Duvall after The Shining?

After her rise to fame and her starring role in The Shining, Duvall continued acting for over two decades, with roles in Time Bandits and The Portrait of a Lady. She also produced the popular children’s show Faerie Tale Theatre.

She retired from acting in 2002 but made a brief return for the horror film The Forest Hills in 2023.

Throughout her career, Duvall faced personal struggles and mental health challenges, which she discussed openly in a controversial 2016 interview with Dr. Phil.

Despite these difficulties, she left a lasting legacy as a unique and talented actress, remembered for her iconic roles and contributions to film.

Stacey Duvall disappeared from Hollywood for two decades

In one of her final interviews with PEOPLE in 2023, Duvall revealed she had been living quietly in a small Texas town.

According to the report, locals may have recognized her as the gray-haired woman who often breaks into song while speaking, but many did not realize she was an iconic actress from the ’70s and ’80s. Despite working with Hollywood giants, she found acting life challenging and not always lucrative.

“You didn’t get paid much—just scale plus 10 percent,” she said. “They thought women would just marry and the husband’s going to support them. But that doesn’t happen for everybody.”

Duvall married artist Bernard Sampson in 1970, but their marriage ended in 1974 as her acting career took off. In 1976, while filming Annie Hall in New York, she met singer/songwriter Paul Simon.

The couple began a relationship and lived together for two years. From 1989 until her passing, Duvall was in a relationship with musician and former Breakfast Club lead vocalist Dan Gilroy.

In the ’90s, as movie offers dwindled, she moved back to Texas to care for her brother, who was diagnosed with spinal cancer.

Despite her struggles, Duvall enjoyed her return to acting and expressed hope to continue her career before her death.