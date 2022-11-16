What happened to Jimmy Fallon? Fans concerned as #RIPJimmyFallon trends

Fans were left worried after they spotted #RIPJimmyFallon trending on Twitter. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jimmy Fallon has responded to rumors that he is dead after a fake post from The Tonight Show went viral on Twitter.

Celebrity death hoaxes have become more common on the internet in recent years, and now the late-night television host is another star who has fallen victim to the trend.

The rumors of Jimmy being dead started on Monday after people came across a Twitter post.

It read, “It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of late night legend, husband, and father of two, Jimmy Fallon. 1923-2022.”

The statement, which was seemingly posted by Jimmy’s TV show, also contained a throwback snap of Jimmy with his dog.

Unfortunately, many believed this fake news and started trending the hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon.

Jimmy Fallon responds to hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon

The 48-year-old’s fans across the globe were instantly concerned when they saw the hashtag.

Many were convinced that the news was true, as it appeared that it came from Jimmy’s official late-night show account, as HITC reports.

However, he has since informed them that he is very much alive and urged Elon Musk, who recently brought the social media site, to get the fake news removed.

The Emmy-Award-winning star tweeted, “Elon, can you fix this #RIPJimmyFallon.”

The TV host tweeted Elon to ask for help. Pic credit: @JimmyFallon/Twitter

In the post, Jimmy’s birth year was wrong as he was not born in 1923 but in 1974, making him 48 years old.

The year mentioned in the tweet would mean that Jimmy would be 99 years old.

Jimmy did not tag Elon, who is yet to respond to his request.

Elon Musk helps out Doja Cat

It comes as Elon, the world’s richest man, helped out another celeb last week with a personal request on the social media site.

Music superstar Doja Cat begged Elon her help her change her screen name after she jokingly changed it to Christmas.

After realizing she couldn’t change it back, Doja, real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, appealed to the billionaire himself to restore her old moniker.

The beauty singer posted, “I don’t wanna be christmas forever @elonmusk please help i’ve made a mistake.”

Elon saw the plea from the pop star and promised to help but admitted he thought the predicament was rather amusing.

He replied, “Working on it!

“Pretty funny though [cry laughing emojis].”

Elon recently helped out rapper Doja Cat with her Twitter account. Pic credit: @dojacat/Twitter

At the time of writing, Doja has since changed her name to “fart.”