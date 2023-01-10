Nicole Scherzinger looks incredible as she dances in an animal print bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

She’s known for taking part in a viral video or two, and ageless beauty Nicole Scherzinger was it again yesterday.

The 44-year-old looked phenomenal as she slipped her famous figure into an animal print bikini while filming a fun dance routine.

With over two decades in the business, Nicole is truly one of the world’s biggest superstars.

The Hawaiian native has amassed millions of fans thanks to her chart-topping hits, detective skills on The Masked Singer, and her sensational physique.

Nicole is also a fashionista who often pushes the boundaries when it comes to her style and ensembles.

The Pussycat Doll can also be found kicking back in more casual ensembles while still looking nothing short of sensational.

Nicole Scherzinger stuns for viral video dance

Earlier this week, Nicole took to her Instagram to share a sizzling video of her taking part in a viral dance challenge.

In the video, Nicole posed up a storm outside and beneath palm trees while exuding style and confidence.

The brunette beauty poured her famous figure into an animal print bikini that did favors for her sensational physique.

No stranger to showing off her skin, Nicole had plenty of her gym-honed abs on show in the barely-there blue and brown bikini top.

She teamed the tiny top with a floral sarong that elegantly draped across her toned legs as she danced around.

Beaming for the camera before throwing her arms in the air, Nicole appeared to go makeup free, showing off her natural beauty and flawless complexion.

Nicole wore her signature chocolate tresses in a straight, sleek style for the sweet video, which she captioned, “Vibin'”

Nicole Scherzinger works out for ’30 to 45 minutes’

Ever since she strutted her stuff back in 2005 as the lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls, Nicole has consistently shown off her sensational and seriously-sculpted physique.

The stunner works hard for her pop star figure, though, and often shares sizzling clips from her workouts online – much to the delight of her fans.

As for how long Nicole spends breaking a sweat? “I usually do 30 or 45-minute workouts,” she told Women’s Health.

“And it’s about being smart with that time – doing what works for you,” she added.

Nicole said she trains three days a week and likes to switch up her workout to keep things more interesting.

She also revealed she “always” has a coffee before breaking a sweat in the gym.

We agree, Nic, coffee before everything!