Watch Nicole Scherzinger dance to Buttons in a blue string bikini

Nicole Scherzinger showed off her toned physique in her latest Instagram video, wearing a string bikini as she danced to the Pussycat Dolls song Buttons. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Nicole Scherzinger showed off her toned physique in what has appeared to become a near-daily Instagram presence as she continued her hot-streak of sharing some seriously sexy posts on the social media platform.

The 43 year old singer and The Masked Singer judge had fans swooning when she uploaded a hot new dancing video to Instagram.

Nicole worked all the angles, moving her body seductively to the Pussycat Dolls remix of their hit song Buttons while clad in a very tiny, blue string bikini.

Nicole captioned the video with “Whatchu know about that new Buttons remix?” and fans ran to the comment section to reply.

“Add it to the list of reasons why you’re my first girl crush since 2008 😂 🔥🙌 gorgeous woman!!!!” said one enthused fan.

Others mentioned the singer’s blue swimwear, writing, “OKAY BUT THIS SWIMSUIT IS SO BEAUTIFUL” and “girlie we NEED a bathing suit haul because i swear every time you wear one i’ve never seen before 😭 i’m guessing you have more than 100 bathing suits?! 🤣💙.”

Pic credit: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

Fans expressed concerns that Nicole wasn’t paying more attention to the war in Ukraine

Despite the overwhelmingly-positive feedback Nicole received after sharing the sexy video, many fans appeared to be distressed that the singer was not taking more time to address the conflict happening in Ukraine.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

Although a Hawaii native, Nicole boasts a familial history with ties to Ukraine, with her grandmother and mother both of Ukrainian descent.

Several followers of the social media goddess expressed their hopes that her Ukrainian family was safe amidst the attacks currently underway at the hands of Russia, while others revealed more disdain that Nicole was not taking more time to post about Ukraine.

Pic credit: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

“I hope your family in Ukraine is safe,” wrote one worried fan, while another said “….and in one country people fight for their life,in another country one woman present her perfect carefree life….”

The Pussycat Dolls were supposed to go on tour this year

Much to fans’ delight, the members of The Pussycat Dolls reunited in 2019 for a smash-hit performance on UK’s X Factor, with all the original members present except for Melody Thornton.

Performing a variety of their hits from the early 2000’s along with their new single React, the group made waves when they announced that fans would be seeing them on tour across Ireland and the UK, adding that Australia would be included at some point as well.

The Pussycat Dolls REUNITE and perform new song 'React'! | Final | X Factor: Celebrity

Watch this video on YouTube

After multiple delays due to the pandemic, the group has still remained oddly quiet about their tour and have yet to do any concerts, leaving fans sorely disappointed and wondering if the group will follow through or not.

Part of the delay could be due to reports that former band manager Robin Antin is suing Nicole, claiming that the singer refuses to tour unless she is given full creative license.