Model Veronica Bielik showed off her sensational physique and modeling skills as she took an exotic car for a stroll.

The Polish media influencer put a twist on steering her car as she pulled a Lamborghini on a leash.

For her latest Instagram share, Veronica strutted her stuff across a parking lot as the song Up by Cardi B played in the background.

Veronica was clad in a mock neck crop top, skintight pants, and platform heels as she worked the pavement. Her ensemble highlighted her long, lean legs, trim waistline, and feminine curves.

Her long, blonde hair flowed in the breeze, and she accessorized her look with a flashy wristwatch.

As the video rolled, it appeared that Veronica was walking a dog, as a leash trailed behind her. However, as she turned around and made a hand gesture signaling “come here,” it revealed what was attached to the other end of a leash: a red Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder.

Veronica’s Instagram Reel served as an advertisement for the exotic car rental company responsible for providing her with the vehicle, as well as the videographer who captured the footage, Nemanja Neco Bubanja.

She captioned it, “@flagship_rentals 🔥 Production: @neco.graphy.”

Bubanja shared some still shots from the photoshoot on his Instagram page as well. Veronica sizzled as she posed on the hood of the Lamborghini in the first slide.

In another shot, Veronica stood next to the car, admiring its beauty while showcasing her jaw-dropping frame. For one last image, Veronica tossed her hair into the breeze with a smile as she leaned against the auto.

“Every [woman] is Beautiful. It just takes the right man to see it. ❤️,” read the caption on the post. “She is so 🔥 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨.”

With her stunning beauty and enviable curves, Veronica has earned herself 3.6 million followers on Instagram. She has found success as a model and influencer, representing brands such as Jaxxon, Freddy Polska, AVERCINI®, and Ekouaer.

Veronica shares her diet and exercise routine

Veronica knows that staying fit and healthy is part of her job. She recently shared how she incorporates eating healthy and exercising into her busy life to maintain her figure.

Veronica adheres to intermittent fasting between the hours of 12 p.m. and 8 p.m., allowing herself small breaks while traveling. She also practices yoga on a daily basis and alternates hitting the gym and going for hikes to get in her cardio.

The blonde beauty recently got back into Focus T25, a series of 25-minute workouts that effectively burn calories in a short amount of time.

To start her day, Veronica begins with a glass of water with lemon and Vitamin C to boost her immune system. She also takes supplements such as resveratrol, omega-3, and vitamin D3 to keep her healthy.

A quick look at Veronica’s Instagram feed proves that her approach to healthy living has clearly done the trick.