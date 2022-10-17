Maren Morris stuns a crowd in a white dress with special guest John Mayer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dara-Michelle Farr/AdMedia

Country singer Maren Morris showed off her musical abilities as she entertained a massive crowd with a special guest in a gorgeous dress.

The singer returned to the music after making headlines because she attacked Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, for comments deemed transphobic.

And while Brittany Aldean‘s comments and Maren’s reaction were both polarizing, music has always been a uniting force.

Maren did what she does best–perform. And she did so with John Mayer by her side.

She shared a clip from her performance on her Instagram for the enjoyment of her 1.6 million followers.

Many of Maren’s followers left her likes and comments for the post, with 39k double-taps and counting.

The video featured Maren as she strummed away at her guitar and sang sweet music.

Maren Morris makes beautiful music with John Mayer

The Grammy-winner performed To Hell & Back with John at The Hollywood Bowl.

The 32-year-old hit the stage with her guitar in hand and rocked a gorgeous, strapless gown to perform.

Maren’s white strapless dress featured a short hem highlighting her toned legs.

Her light brown locks had beachy waves and a center part as the Texas native captivated the crowd.

Maren added a clever caption, which was a mixture of her first name and John’s last name.

The caption read, “MAYEREN. 🌙🌴 video: @brownbearvisuals.”

The Hollywood Bowl performance was not the first collaboration between Maren and John. The two performed together in Nashville back in April.

Meanwhile, things have simmered down since the online feud between Maren and the Aldean clan.

Maren Morris claps back at Brittany Aldean

Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean’s feud began online, and Brittany’s husband stepped in to defend his woman.

Page Six reported the sequence of events, including Brittany’s original comments and Maren’s response.

Brittany shared a makeup video in August as she caked her face and made some controversial remarks regarding gender.

In the video, she said, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

Brittany’s comments sparked outrage, with people labeling her transphobic and Maren clapping back at her.

Maren used a few choice words in what she later described as an emotional moment.

Maren revealed that by informing people, she could be saving lives.

Maren explained, “I don’t think that you can do this all the time with sunshine and rainbows. I think you need to have the tough conversations so people can understand what’s going on. You can save someone’s life by having the right information.”

Maren continued that she wanted her music to be a safe space for those in the LGBTQ+ community.

Maren’s message was likely heard loud and clear.