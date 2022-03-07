Watch Kristin Cavallari get covered in whipped cream during Magic Mike Live in Las Vegas

Kristin Cavallari got a sweet treat at Magic Mike Live in Las Vegas when she was pulled on stage and covered in whipped cream. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Kristin Cavallari has a long resumé as a television personality, jewelry designer, bestselling author, and more recently, a star in a Magic Mike Live show in Las Vegas.

Kristin was selected to go on stage at the show, where she received a lap dance and so much more.

The designer laid down, and one of the performers sprayed whipped cream on her neck and thighs— then licked it off the star.

The audience cheered as the show progressed, and Kristin appeared to have a good time at the show.

Kristin Cavallari has whipped cream licked off of her during Magic Mike Live show

The video clip starts with a shot of Kristin sitting on the edge of the stage, giving a clear look at her leopard print dress and strappy heels.

A performer gently moves her onto the stage and lays her down before the clip transitions to show the performer spraying whipped cream onto Kristin and licking it off her.

At one point, he straddles Kristin and begins thrusting against her, and she smacks his butt. Before panning to the audience, the video shows a brief clip of Kristin spreading whipped cream on the dancer’s chest before appearing to lean in to lick it off herself.

The crowd is heard cheering throughout the entire performance, and Kristin appears to be having a good time on stage with the Magic Mike Live performers.

The sexy scene proves that Kristin knows how to have fun and is living her best life despite rumors about love triangles and affairs.

Is Kristin Cavallari dating anyone?

Kristin has been the subject of much speculation surrounding love triangles and cheating rumors the past year.

Following her divorce from Jay Cutler, she briefly dated comedian Jeff Dye. She was later accused of being in a love triangle with Southern Charm’s Craig Conover and Austen Kroll.

She called the rumors “gossip” and told fans that “some Instagram gossip page or whatever is saying that I’m involved in a love triangle, which is not true. I haven’t been involved in a love triangle since high school.”

However, the drama didn’t end there.

Craig Conover is currently involved with his Summer House co-star Paige DeSorbo, but Paige recently discovered that Craig was allegedly seeing Kristin Cavallari.

It has been revealed that Craig was potentially lying about his past with Kristin, but Kristin hasn’t addressed these rumors specifically. She shared a vague Instagram post about the situation and left it at that, but the drama hasn’t ended since Craig has accused Kristin of lying about their hookup.

Despite the drama surrounding Craig Conover and rumors that she was seeing country star Chase Rice, Kristin has since spoken out and said that she is single and busy handling her business and her children.