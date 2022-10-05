Watch Jessie James Decker’s 4-year-old son call out DWTS judges for not being ‘nice’ to his mom

Jessie James Decker poses at The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection in New York City. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/StarMaxWorldwide

When it comes to her performances on Dancing with the Stars, Jessie James Decker has found her number-one fan in her 4-year-old son, Forrest.

Season 31 of DWTS is underway, and Jessie has survived another week of grueling rehearsals and performances.

Dancing to the rumba for James Bond night, Jessie and her professional dance partner Alan Bersten performed to the song Goldfinger by Shirley Bassey.

Jessie went the extra mile, taking several hours before her performance to get painted in head-to-toe gold, including her hair.

Her performance earned her a spot in Week 4, with a total score of 26/40, although the judges weren’t exactly impressed with her footwork.

Judge Len Goodman told the country superstar, “You’ve got to work on your feet. Your footwork wasn’t great.”

Jessie James Decker’s 4-year-old son unimpressed with DWTS judges

Following her performance, Jessie recorded an Instagram Story from inside her Nashville home’s closet, where she was joined by her and Eric Decker’s youngest child, their 4-year-old son Forrest. Jessie told her followers that Forrest wanted to have a “heart to heart” with his mama regarding her performance on Monday night.

“Mom, I think the judges are not being nice to you,” little Forrest told his mom in the adorable clip. “Yeah, I think because you have a lot of power in you.”

Jessie was touched by Forrest’s proclamation and noted that her son wasn’t “happy” with the scores she received. Next, Forrest told his mom, “You’re so golden!” before noting that it was kind of “strange.”

Jessie’s husband Eric Decker reacts to her ‘spicy’ head-to-toe gold look

Despite Jessie’s scores for her performance, her look for the evening surely earned her a 10. Clad in head-to-toe gold, including her hair, skin, and dance costume, Jessie looked amazing, and the gold shimmer accentuated her amazing legs.

Jessie’s husband of nine years, Eric, was clearly impressed with his wife’s stunning ensemble for the evening. Jessie said that Eric was “ecstatic” about her look, calling it “spicy.”

“He was like, ‘Wear it home!'” Jessie told Page Six of Eric’s reaction. However, Jessie wasn’t willing to oblige, adding, “I’m like, ‘No! I need this off of me!'”

Jessie’s shimmery look was inspired by actress Shirley Eaton’s character in the 1964 Bond film Goldfinger, starring legendary actor Sean Connery.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Mondays at 8/7c on Disney+.