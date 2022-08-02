Watch Gwyneth Paltrow’s most awkward moment with Hailey Bieber as she jokes about Stephen Baldwin

Gwyneth Paltrow makes an awkward comment to Hailey Bieber about dad Stephen Baldwin. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Gwyneth Paltrow has shocked Hailey Bieber with a hypothetical situation.

In a new YouTube video, the two laughed at the thought of a horror story between Gwyneth and Stephen.

Gwyneth Paltrow made a “what if” joke about her and Stephen having s*x in the bathroom.

Thankfully, Hailey responded quickly by revealing that, oddly enough, she’s had that happen to her before.

Hailey Bieber laughed it off and said she’s never even told her dad that someone’s made the comment to her.

The video, based on making smoothies, featured Gwyneth showing Hailey how to make her favorite mint chocolate chip smoothie. In the smoothie, they put banana, dates, hemp milk, almond butter, chocolate chips, mint leaves, and of course, ice.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Hailey Bieber talk about their careers

They begin chatting about Gwyneth’s early years in her career and how she transitioned from acting to being a mother and businesswoman. She opened up about how she had to prove herself as an actress because some people felt she got roles unfairly by having a famous parent — which Hailey resonated with,

Hailey and Gwyneth chatted about skincare tips and even played a guessing game. Afterward, they shared photos of each other on their social media.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Stephen Baldwin’s film

Gwyneth Paltrow and Stephen Baldwin did work alongside each other in a film called Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle. The film is a true story about the Algonquin Round Table, a group of writers, actors, and critics.

Neither Paltrow nor Baldwin played major roles in the film as it was in the earlier years of their careers. Both actors went on to receive major roles, with Gwyneth Paltrow being most known for her role as Pepper Pots (Tony Stark’s assistant and love interest) in Marvel films Iron Man 1-3, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and three of the Avengers movies.

Stephen Baldwin is most known for being a contestant on Celebrity Apprentice, a show where celebrities compete to show off their skills in real estate, management, political consulting, and sales.

Stephen Baldwin’s all-star celebrity family

Stephen Baldwin is surrounded by stars. He and his brothers are famously known as the Baldwin Brothers.

His brother Alec Baldwin is famous for his roles in The Cat in the Hat movie, Mission Impossible, Madagascar: Escape to Africa, and Boss Baby. Also part of the Baldwin brothers are William and Daniel Baldwin.

Stephen Baldwin’s model daughter Hailey is also the wife of singer Justin Bieber.