Gwen Stefani was lighting it up with celebrity guest advisor Sean Paul in The Voice Season 22 as the duo performed together.

The singer stunned in a fishnet and crochet dress as she danced opposite Paul in a throwback snap from their music video.

The age-defying beauty stood next to Paul to announce his return to the reality series.

Gwen was all smiles reuniting with the dancehall legend. She rocked a blue and yellow horizontal stripe shirt with fishnet tights and knee-high leather boots.

She went with her classic red, dark red lipstick and wore her classic blonde in multiple long ponytails for a unique look.

Stefani was happy to have Paul back on the series, writing in the caption of an Instagram video, “no one lights the fire quite like @duttypaul ❤️‍🔥 gx #TheVoice #TeamGwen.”

The pair performed their single, Light My Fire, on the television show.

Stefani looked stunning in the music video released earlier this year.

She looked stylish in the colorful corset, similar to that of the Jamaican flag.

The mother of three put her slender physique in a long-sleeved fishnet top and matching leggings. She had her platinum-blonde hair turned into a partial updo and braids.

Gwen Stefani celebrates second anniversary of Blake Shelton engagement

Stefani showed the massive rock on her finger in an Instagram post celebrating two years since the country star proposed to her.

“2 years ago today😦🥰 🙏🏻❤️ gx , “she wrote in the caption.

The couple, who met on The Voice, has been in a relationship since 2015. They got engaged on October 27 in, 2020, and married on Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma in July last year.

Gwen Stefani reportedly wants Blake Shelton to end her friendship with Adam Levine

The Don’t Speak singer reportedly wants her hubby to distance himself from Adam Levine following his cheating allegations.

“For her it’s personal. She isn’t worried about Adam being a bad influence [on Blake], this is about principle,” a source told Radar Online

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Levine confessed to “crossing the line” when it came to messaging other women but insisted that he did not have a physical affair.

The Maroon 5 singer is currently expecting his third child with his wife, supermodel Behati Prinsloo.

However, Radar Online further reports that Shelton and Levin’s bromance is not as it seemed on The Voice.

“It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” a source claimed.

Another source told the outlet that the pair did not fall out but just grew apart when their work relationship ended.

Levine left The Voice in 2019, and Blake recently announced that he is leaving the long-running series next year.